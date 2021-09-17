HOW TO HOLD THE WORLD Comes to The Drama Factory in October

Brooker Productions Presents the premiere of How to Hold the World, a new adventure for children and big kids alike. The production will be performed at The Drama Factory from 6 to 10 October and is most suitable for children ages 4-9 years old.

When a young boy is tasked with holding up the world, he faces the scary (but rewarding) prospect of growing up. He learns that being alone doesn't mean being strong, being helped doesn't mean being selfish, and bravery is about being open to imagination and friendship.

How to Hold the World is fun, imaginative, visually appealing and thought-provoking. Also... there's a penguin.

Written and directed by Juliette Rose-Innes, the play is performed by Timothy Stadler.

Rose-Innes has also written a book illustrated by Caitlin Goodwin which follows a very similar story of embracing life and accepting help. The book will be on sale in the foyer.

"Join us on an exciting adventure full of dancing with the moon, playing with the stars, and very big birds," says founder of the Drama Factory Sue Diepeveen.

"Growing up is hard (and I should know, because I'm still doing it). How to Hold the World is meant to make it all a little easier. As someone who has never been very good at accepting help, I know how hard it can be to acknowledge that being alone doesn't mean being brave, and being helped doesn't mean being selfish. Imagine how cool it would be if kids with the same concerns could learn this lesson much earlier than I did!" says Rose-Innes.

How To Hold The World is brought to us by award winning producer Jeff Brooker, whose beautiful Every Brilliant Thing wowed audiences earlier this year. This stable can also boast an Ovation award for their version of The Syringa Tree which starred Nancy Rademeyer, who is the Artistic Director for the production.

How To Hold The World will be presented at The Drama Factory from 6 to 10 October. Performances are at 10.30 and 12.30 from 6 to 9 October with a 3.30 performance on Sunday 10 October.

Tickets cost R60 or R50 each for groups of four or more.

A very special offer! Buy a ticket and a book for only R180.

Book securely online with a credit card at www.thedramafactory.co.za