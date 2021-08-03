Gripping Theatre and Fabulous Music Comes to The Drama Factory in August

Catch award-winning, gripping theatre and a selection of fabulous music at The Drama Factory this August.

The King Of Broken Things makes its Cape Town debut from 12 to 15 August. Performed by Cara Roberts, the production is written and directed by Michael Taylor-Broderick and scooped a prestigious Gold Ovation Award at the 2020 National Arts Festival before being invited to perform at The Sharjah International Fringe Festival in Dubai.

The King of Broken Things is a bittersweet journey into the broken heart of a young boy who teaches us that the rehabilitation of things broken and discarded gets to include people and hearts and how all things, seen and unseen, can be mended. 'profound, poignant and beautifully acted' (Natal Witness), 'a truly mesmerising piece of theatre' (Artsmart), 'one of the best pieces of theatre I have seen in a while' (SoSuterbill).

Following the phenomenal response to the recent world premiere of The Unlikely Secret Agent, the production returns from 17 to 22 August.

Featuring an award-winning team of writer, director and actor Paul du Toit and actress Erika Marais, the play is based on the Alan Paton Award winning book by Ronnie Kasrils, The Unlikely Secret Agent. It tells Eleanor Kasrils' true story of bravery and hope in the face of seemingly insurmountable odds. Also featuring Gideon Lombard (Kyknet's Suidooster), Sanda Shandu, (Skemerdans) and Ntlanhla Morgan Kutu, making his professional theatre debut.

On 9 and 10 August, there is a rare opportunity to explore both the technical and creative aspects of creating a theatre experience with Lighting Designer and Theatremaker, Michael Taylor-Broderick as he presents his renowned Stage Lighting Workshop. This is a two day workshop where Michael shares his experiences while giving practical advice and skills. Topics include everything from discussing the aims and objectives of stage lighting to creating a design from page to stage.If you are young (or young at heart), with a passion for theatre, this workshop is for you!

Music lovers are in for a treat with a range of offerings starting with Mark Haze on 6,7 and 8 August. Runner up of 2011 South African Idols, Mark has established himself as one of South Africa's premier live rock acts and will perform some of his favourite influences throughout the history of Rock 'n Roll including Bon Jovi, The Beatles, Pink Floyd and Queen as well as some of Mark's original material such as his new single "Monster" and his Top 10 hit "Good Riddance (Time of your Life)".

On Saturday 27 and 28 August Storm Produktionz Presents "Sultans of Swing - A Tribute to Dire Straits" (Stripped Down) with Mel Botes. Featuring the same pinpoint accuracy in his playing and the same delightful Botes' touch as seen in his 'Crazy Diamond - A Tribute to Pink Floyd', this show promises everything audiences have come to expect from the virtuoso.

Rounding off winter and stepping into spring, Rumours of Fleetwood Mac is presented by Tel Michael Publishing on 3 and 4 September. The show is centered around one of Fleetwood Mac's most successful albums Rumours (1977) that spent 31 weeks at No 1 on the Billboard charts. Featuring a full band made up of some of Cape Town's top musicians, Rumours of Fleetwood Mac takes the audience on a trip of memories with classics like Go your own way', 'Don't Stop', 'Dreams', 'Everywhere' and 'Second hand news'.

Limited seating is available due to distancing for Covid-19 protocols, which also includes the wearing of masks.

Book securely online with a credit card at www.thedramafactory.co.za

For enquiries contact 073 215 2290

There is also the wonderful opportunity of making a staycation of a trip to The Drama Factory - see the show, spend the night and enjoy the beauty and many activities on offer in the surrounding Helderberg region. Book at one of our wonderful accommodation partners with proof of your ticket reservation to receive a preferential rate on your stay. Contact The Drama Factory info@thedramafactory.co.za for further information.