Fiona Gordon Appointed General Manager of Cape Town City Ballet

Fiona Gordon has been appointed as General Manager of Cape Town City Ballet.

Fiona is a respected, experienced arts manager, who has worked across a broad range of projects, festivals and cultural agencies, assisting businesses and organistions to 'make things happen'.

Since 2014, she has been the Managing Director of Creative Fix, developing strategies and providing support to clients in the cultural, creative and entrepreneurial sectors.

Highlights of her career include working with organisations such as the National Arts Festival, the South African pavilion at the Venice Biennale, the South African Cultural Observatory, Hatch Ideas UK, The Arts and Culture Trust, UJ Arts & Culture, the National School of the Arts, Jade Bowers Design & Management and a number of industry-specific conferences.

Fiona studied towards a Bachelor of Music in Dance (UCT), and a Masters in Cultural Policy and Management (Wits). She grew up in the Eastern Cape, the youngest of six children, and has spent her career working from Cape Town and Johannesburg on South African and international projects.

"We are thrilled to be welcoming Fiona to the Cape Town City Ballet family," says Debbie Turner, CEO of Cape Town City Ballet. "She is an astute arts manager, who brings with her a wide range of knowledge, skills and experience that will be a great asset to the Company. Fiona has an in-depth understanding of the arts sector, and with the added combination of her administrative wizardry and can-do attitude, she will be a wonderful support in moving us through this time of transition and into the future."

"I am deeply honoured to be able to bring my experience to bear within a space that I have had a lifelong passion and respect for. It was dance that first brought me to Cape Town, and so this feels like a 'full circle' return to my first loves - both the city and art form," says Fiona. "I am looking forward to working with this talented group of dancers and dynamic team to keep bringing the magic of dance to as diverse an audience as possible."

*Due to the National State of Disaster declared by President Cyril Ramaphosa, and the restrictions prohibiting public gatherings of more than 100 people, Cape Town City Ballet had to cancel its Autumn Season until further notice.

