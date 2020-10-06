F Creations Announces South African Debut of (EXTRA)ORDINARY. (UN)USUAL

It will be available for streaming via Quicket for the month of October.

F Creations has announced the South African debut of (extra)ordinary, (un)usual. This production is a hybrid creation, bringing together elements of theatre and film into one finished product. It will be available for streaming via Quicket for the month of October.

The play is a selection of award-winning monologues written by Pete Malicki of The Monologue Project. Hailing from Australia, Malicki has seen versions of (extra)ordinary, (un)usual performed all over the world. This is the first time it will be shown in South Africa, and the first time it has been done as a filmed production.

Director, Faeron Wheeler, has picked six monologues written by Malicki and paired them with just the right Cape Town actors. Audiences can look forward to a selection of off-beat characters, all with a unique story to tell. No two life stories are the same, and these interesting characters certainly prove this theory.

This production is a hybrid theatre-film concoction that combines the best of both worlds. Wheeler has used the intimate nature of being able to get up close and personal with film, all the while keeping to her theatre roots for performance style. There's no realism in the setting, but the actors are using their voices and bodies to bring very real characters to life.

The idea for bringing (extra)ordinary, (un)usual to life in this manner came from Wheeler's experiences with creating content for the National Arts Festival vFringe earlier this year. With restrictions on group gatherings and performances spaces being closed for so long, it felt like the right time to experiment. Yes, live theatre is happening again, but this project has become an expression of a year where so many of us had to adapt to a "new normal".

