Eminent Voices Team Up With New Talent In DIE LIEDJIEMAKERS At Suidoosterfees Drive-in Theatre

"People should prepare themselves for an unforgettable experience. The music is splendid, authentic and captivating, and gives testimony to exciting developments in the local music scene." This is Frazer Barry talking about Die liedjiemakers, to be staged on Wednesday 3 November at 20:00 at Cape Town's kykNET Atlantic Studios. The show is part of the popular drive-in theatre programme, presented by the Suidoosterfees from 2 to 8 November.

In 2021 Frazer Barry served as mentor for a group of upcoming new songwriters during the festival and the Jakes Gerwel Foundation's songwriting mentorship project. Die liedjiemakers is the culmination of months of hard work. Popular performers like Barry, Loukmaan Adams and Eden Classens will join the newcomers on stage. Suidooster star, Natasha van der Merwe, known for her role as Suzie Naudé in the soapie, will make a special guest appearance.

Other artists who will entertain audiences in the drive-in theatre show include Jerome Rex, Jodi Jantjies, Breyten Treurnicht, Brumelda Bell, Nicol Klopper, Gabriel Plaatjies and Naaim Briesies. They will be accompanied by the cream of local musicians: Ramon Alexander and Tribal Echo members Earl Witbooi, Deniel Barry and Llewellyn Adonis.

The songwriting mentorship programme is presented annually since 2019 and is part of the Suidoosterfees' Talent Search initiative. Gary van Loggerenberg from Sanlam, who had been supporting the project since its inception, says, "At Sanlam we understand the importance of a rich and prospering culture industry within our communities. Art, music, theatre and literature bring people closer together, allowing them to cultivate prosperity and increase self-confidence. This is one of many projects Sanlam supports in its vision to embrace and promote the culture of all South Africans."

Tickets for this special drive-in show cost R250 per vehicle and are available at Computicket. Visit the Suidoosterfees Facebook page for more information and entertaining videos. In addition to Sanlam and the Jakes Gerwel Foundation, the project is also supported by City of Cape Town; the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture; the Western Cape Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport; kykNET; NATi; Kia; ACT and BASA.