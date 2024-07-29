Elvis Presley Tribute to be Presented at the Drama Factory in August

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



“From Memphis To Las Vegas: Elvis Presley Tribute” with James Marais & Monique Cassells commemorates the 47th anniversary of Elvis Presley's passing on 16 August 1977. This is a mini-theatrical experience, featuring the dynamic vocal and visual performances of James Marais and Monique Cassells, alternating as a duo and individual performers, who also do multiple costume changes throughout. The show covers many of the King of Rock ‘n Roll, Elvis Presley's greatest hits from all three decades of his career, namely the 1950s, when Elvis became an international rock ‘n roll star, the movie years of the 1960s, and the glitzy 1970s, when Elvis reigned supreme in Las Vegas.

James is the no. 1 Elvis Presley tribute artist in the country, and has appeared on SABC 2's game shows, “Noot Vir Noot” and “Musiek Roulette”. After winning the Elvis tribute artist competition held during the Elvis Festival Africa in 2010, James represented South Africa at the Elvis World Cup in Wales, where he finished 4th out of 10 other finalists from around the world. Monique has gained widespread praise for her powerhouse voice and performances, as well as her versatility. She was the only female performer singing Elvis's music at the Elvis Festival Africa in 2010 and 2011. She has appeared on SABC 2's “Musiek Roulette”. “From Memphis to Las Vegas” features James paying an authentic tribute to Elvis, with powerful vocals uncannily resembling those of the King, dynamic stage moves, and replicas of costumes Elvis wore. Monique complements James with her strong performances, adding a fresh flavour to an Elvis tribute. James and Monique will also perform some exciting duets. You can expect to hear all the songs you know and love, including “Heartbreak Hotel”, “Don't Be Cruel”, “Hound Dog”, “Love Me Tender”, “Jailhouse Rock”, “It's Now Or Never”, “The Wonder Of You”, “Suspicious Minds” and many more!

Schedule

Date and TimeStandardConcession Sun 11th Aug 4pm R180.00 RNone R160.00 RNone

Booking and Venue Information

Book securely online with a credit card for any show at The Drama Factory by visiting www.thedramafactory.co.za The direct booking page for this particular show is https://www.dramafactory.co.za/whatson#11Aug2024

Drama Factory

10 Comprop Sq, Henry Vos Close, Asla Business Park

Strand, Western Cape, South Africa

Tel: 073 215 2290

