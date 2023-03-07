'Elvis Burning Love Tribute' Comes to The Drama Factory This Month

Arguably one of the most famous singers of all time, Elvis emerged from humble country beginnings to become a rock & roll phenomenon whose influence was so huge it still resonates decades after his untimely death in 1977. His energized interpretations of songs and unique performance style led him to both great success and initial controversy.

"Elvis - Burning Love" brings you the music and magic of this incredible artist. Produced, marketed and directed by Rainbow Dust & Music (Skye Wilson and Monique Sher), this show features a full band of talented musicians fronted by the incredible Doug Weich. Expect to be transported back in time to experience rock n roll history.

Doug Weich's passion for Elvis started at the very young age of 8 when he first heard Presley's voice on vinyl. By age 11 he had his first white jumpsuit, rhinestones and all. It was then that his fantastic, fulfilling and life changing journey started. He entered his first talent competition and upon hearing the positive reaction from the crowd, Doug realised that he might be able to fulfil his greatest dream to be an Elvis Tribute Artist. Doug was based in KZN and has (after many years of hard work honing his craft) cemented himself as one of South Africa's top performing Elvis Tribute Artists. He recently relocated to the Western Cape and Cape Town audiences will now get the chance to enjoy his talents. Top Cape Town musicians Dieter Stutz on bass, Dave Goldberg on keyboards & backing vocals, Guido Helm on lead guitar & backing vocals and Deklin Allen on drums, join Doug onstage to create "Elvis - Burning Love."

Dieter Stutz grew up on Hendrix, Joplin, Cream, Rolling Stones, Beatles and Johnny Winter. He joined the first of many school bands when he was 14, playing bass because all the other instruments where taken. After emmigrating from Zürich to Cape Town in 1980 he played in various cover bands before meeting the late, great guitarist John Mair in 1981. They formed the successful "Sweatband" with Les Cook on drums and Wendy Oldfield on Vocals. In 1984 "Sweatband" turned pro and toured South Africa non-stop until 1990. During this time they recorded two albums, had many TV appearances and two major hits on the Radio 5 charts. Since then, Dieter has worked with "Kevin Abraham & The Kick", "SE7EN", Rolling Stones tribute band "Sticky Fingers", "Greg & The Comeback Kings" (performing and recording an original album.), "The Sunshines". He was also an integral part of the live backing and recording for various artists that have emerged from the "Silver Tulip Music" label, such as Louise Carver, Vanessa Nolan and Petronel Baard.

Dave Goldberg (also known to his fellow musicians as Dawie) has been playing piano/keyboards and singing professionally for the past 20 years. Born in Johannesburg he grew up playing the many venues in Rocky Street perfecting his craft. After relocating to Cape Town he formed "The Dave Goldberg Band" which quickly became known as "The DG Band". They deliver varied, vibrant original and select covers. Dave lists career highlights as touring with Baxtop on their last reunion, performing for many years with Tim Parr (Elemental and Baxtop) and Tigger Reunert.

With over 25 years of experience in the music industry, guitarist Guido Helm is no stranger to the weird and wonderful lifestyle of a fulltime musician. Guido hails from Windhoek, Namibia where he began studying classical and electric guitar at age 14 at the highly acclaimed College for the Arts, (previously known as Windhoek Conservatoire). He relocated to Cape Town in 1996 to pursue his musical career. He joined his first project "Calamity Jane" as lead guitarist. The band recorded a few singles which receiving airplay on 5FM and played various festivals including Wingerdstock and Up the Creek. In 2000, a new project was formed called "Kelvin Declined". Thee band quickly gained popularity in Cape Town and recorded their self titled debut album. The album produced 5 radio singles and they toured the country and playing festivals including Oppikoppi and Woodstock amongst others. A music video to the hit single "42" made it onto MTV Europe. Since then Guido has played in other bands and played sessions for artists such as "Emile Minnie" and "Alchemy". In 2008 Guido relocated to Johannesburg to join rock band "One Day Remains". The band signed a 3 album deal with David Gresham Records, released their debut album and started touring and receiving extensive air time on radio and television with songs like "The Need" and "Never Say Die". In 2009 Guido crossed paths with Mark Beling who had departed from his band Mean Mr. Mustard and was offered to join his new project, "The Mark Beling Band". The project saw the release of a new album "Mercury", through Sting Records and resulted in radio play and supporting "The Christians" on their South African tour. Whilst in Johannesburg, Guido also did session recordings and gigs for artists such as Blackbyrd, Peter Pote (Evolver), Nelda, Tresspass and MENS. He relocated back to Cape Town in 2021 and we are very pleased he did.

Deklin Allen is a new comer to the Cape Town music scene and we are so happy to have him as part of this production. Recently relocated from KZN, Deklin has Trinity College, London (with its 140-year heritage that it brings to contemporary music) behind him. He received a Level 1 Award in the Graded Examination in Rock and Pop, with Merit, in drums. Keep your eye on this young musician as he builds what promises to be a hugely successful career. Press Info: Elvis Presley was dubbed the King of Rock and Roll.