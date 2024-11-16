Dickens' A CHRISTMAS CAROL to Return to Johannesburg with Zak Hendrikz as Scrooge

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A Christmas Carol, which has delighted audiences for seven consecutive years, will return to enchant Johannesburg from November 27th to December 8th, 2024. This heartwarming adaptation of Charles Dickens' timeless story is a celebration of humanity, family, and the spirit of generosity. Audiences can expect a sensory delight for any tired soul, with innovative storytelling, vivid animation and spectacular performances from the dedicated cast.

Afrikaans star Zak Hendrikz, currently starring as Du Toit Fourie in Kelders Van Geheime (2024) and known for his roles as Riaan in Die fantastiese verdwyning van Charlie Prins (2023) and Werner Visagie in 7de Laan, will take on the iconic role of Ebenezer Scrooge. With a career spanning musical theatre, film, and television, Hendrikz brings a wealth of experience to this role, making him the definitive Scrooge for 2024. His impressive résumé includes productions like Little Shop of Horrors (Fleur de Cap and Naledi Award Nominee), Grease (International Tour), Into the Woods (Naledi Nominee), and The Rocky Horror Show. Hendrikz has also starred in the Netflix original series Shadow and the film adaptation of Ballade vir 'n Enkeling.

Joining him is the talented Angela Sparks, who masterfully plays all the other beloved characters, bringing Dickens' Victorian London to life with her remarkable versatility.

Johannesburg Performance Details:

Dates: 27 November - 8 December 2024

Venue: Pieter Toerien's Montecasino Theatre, Montecasino, Fourways

Tickets: Available through Webtickets or by contacting Pieter Toerien's Montecasino Theatre at (011) 511-1988

Ticket Link: https://bit.ly/CC2024jhb

Additional Performance Information:

Ticket Prices: R150 to R280

Running Time: Approximately 60 minutes

Don't miss Zak Hendrikz in A Christmas Carol this holiday season—a production that will leave you with a renewed sense of hope, generosity, and the true meaning of Christmas. Secure your tickets early for a holiday experience unlike any other, past, present or future!

About VR Theatrical:

VR THEATRICAL burst onto the theatrical scene in 2016 with the smash hit musical I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change. In the next 3 years they produced a string of South African premieres of existing Broadway material including Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Avenue Q, Rock of Ages, and staged some original adaptations, including Peter and the Wolf, a musical adaptation of The Little Prince and Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol. Their original production Here's To You – The Simon & Garfunkel Songbook had two sold out seasons at Pieter Toerien's Montecasino Theatre and Theatre on the Bay in 2019, followed by the highly acclaimed Shirley Valentine.

VR Theatrical took over the running of the annual Maynardville Open-Air Theatre Festival in Cape Town in 2023 and have produced the highly acclaimed A Midsummer Night's Dream and Romeo & Juliet.

Comments