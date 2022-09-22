Deon Meyer and Coenie De Villiers Bring KAROO SUITE 2: Karoonagte To The Pieter Toerien Theatre at Montecasino in November

Internationally-renowned author, Deon Meyer, and music legend Coenie de Villiers return to the stage after nearly three years with their homage to the Karoo, Karoo Suite 2: Karoo Nights. The production enjoyed a rousing debut at the arts festival in Stellenbosch during the first week of March 2020, but was never staged again as a result of the pandemic.

The Pieter Toerien theatres in Cape Town and Johannesburg proudly present this prestigious Afrikaans production. Kom beleef die Karoo deur die verhale en musiek van hierdie legendes. Coenie en sy musikante sorg vir die musiek, en woord-maestro Deon Meyer is die verteller van sy roerende verhale op die verhoog. Die nagverhale in die vertoning word toegelig deur onder meer oudio-visuele materiaal van NASA, die fotograwe van die National Geographic-tydskrif en animasie-kunstenaar Diek Grobler. In samewerking met Toyota, Suid-Afrika.

Theatre on the Bay, Cape Town: 1-12 November 2022

Montecasino Pieter Toerien Theatre, Johannesburg: 16-27 November 2022