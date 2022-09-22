Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Deon Meyer and Coenie De Villiers Bring KAROO SUITE 2: Karoonagte To The Pieter Toerien Theatre at Montecasino in November

Performances are at Theatre on the Bay, Cape Town 1-12 November 2022 and Montecasino Pieter Toerien Theatre 16-27 November 2022.

South Africa News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 22, 2022  

Deon Meyer and Coenie De Villiers Bring KAROO SUITE 2: Karoonagte To The Pieter Toerien Theatre at Montecasino in November

Internationally-renowned author, Deon Meyer, and music legend Coenie de Villiers return to the stage after nearly three years with their homage to the Karoo, Karoo Suite 2: Karoo Nights. The production enjoyed a rousing debut at the arts festival in Stellenbosch during the first week of March 2020, but was never staged again as a result of the pandemic.

The Pieter Toerien theatres in Cape Town and Johannesburg proudly present this prestigious Afrikaans production. Kom beleef die Karoo deur die verhale en musiek van hierdie legendes. Coenie en sy musikante sorg vir die musiek, en woord-maestro Deon Meyer is die verteller van sy roerende verhale op die verhoog. Die nagverhale in die vertoning word toegelig deur onder meer oudio-visuele materiaal van NASA, die fotograwe van die National Geographic-tydskrif en animasie-kunstenaar Diek Grobler. In samewerking met Toyota, Suid-Afrika.

Theatre on the Bay, Cape Town: 1-12 November 2022
Montecasino Pieter Toerien Theatre, Johannesburg: 16-27 November 2022

Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Black Impact Foundation Sponsors AEW 2022 Just Energy Transition Concert in Cape Town
September 22, 2022

Representing the continent’s premier event for the oil, gas and renewable energy industries, African Energy Week (AEW) 2022 - taking place from 18-21 October this year in Cape Town - will host the Just Energy Transition Concert, a large-scale music concert taking place on 17 October at the Cabo Beach Club.
Deon Meyer and Coenie De Villiers Bring KAROO SUITE 2: Karoonagte To The Pieter Toerien Theatre at Montecasino in NovemberDeon Meyer and Coenie De Villiers Bring KAROO SUITE 2: Karoonagte To The Pieter Toerien Theatre at Montecasino in November
September 22, 2022

Internationally-renowned author, Deon Meyer, and music legend Coenie de Villiers return to the stage after nearly three years with their homage to the Karoo, Karoo Suite 2: Karoo Nights.  The production enjoyed a rousing debut at the arts festival in Stellenbosch during the first week of March 2020, but was never staged again as a result of the pandemic.
Political Thriller ASKARI Returns at SA State TheatrePolitical Thriller ASKARI Returns at SA State Theatre
September 20, 2022

The two-time Naledi Theatre Award-nominated play ASKARI will return on stage at the South African State Theatre (SAST) to showcase from 27 September till 16 October 2022.
LAMTA Presents COME TOGETHER - A Beatles Inspired Dance Production at Pieter Toerien's Montecasino TheatreLAMTA Presents COME TOGETHER - A Beatles Inspired Dance Production at Pieter Toerien's Montecasino Theatre
September 14, 2022

COME TOGETHER – The Beatles Covered / Uncovered, is an exuberant, energetic, and entertaining dance production presented by the Cape Town based Performing Arts Academy LAMTA (The Luitingh Alexander Musical Theatre Academy).
'A Tribute To Edith Piaf' Comes to The Drama Factory This Month'A Tribute To Edith Piaf' Comes to The Drama Factory This Month
September 14, 2022

After a smash hit run earlier this year we are thrilled to welcome back A Tribute to Edith Piaf. TF Productions presents a moving tribute to the legendary singer Edith Piaf. The show with the original line-up of Franky Lekas and Thinus Ries was presented in the Crassula Hall, Betty's Bay during March 2022.