DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS to Play The Milnerton Playhouse Beginning This Month

Dracula – a Comedy of Terrors will play at Milnerton Playhouse 16 August to 7 September.

Ever wondered what would happen if you took Bram Stoker's tale and put in into a blender with the comedic influences of Mel Brooks, Monty Python and The 39 Steps? Well, in Dracula - A Comedy of Terrors' that just what happens in this lightning-fast, laugh-out-loud 90-minute gender-bending, quick-change magical romp. Milnerton Players are putting on this production from 16 August to 7 September and you don't want to miss this new take on the classic! It's a gender-bending, quick-changing, laugh-out-loud reimagining of the gothic classic, perfect for audiences of all blood types. Directed by award winning Wayne Hendricks (39 Steps) you're in for a rollercoaster ride. With James Lister as Dracula get ready to see some lightning changes. Cast includes Grace Brain, Jasmine Hazi, Ingrid Pentzhorn and Kyle McLachlan in a variety of roles.

In the treacherous mountains of Transylvania, a meek English real estate agent takes a harrowing journey to meet a new and mysterious client, who also just happens to be the most terrifying and ferocious monster the world has ever known, Count Dracula! (James Lister) As famed female vampire hunter Jean Van Helsing and company chase Drac from Transylvania to the British countryside to London and back, their antics are guaranteed to increase your pulse and cause bloodcurdling screams—of laughter.

Book now on https://milnertonplayers.co.za/dracula-a-comedy-of-terrors/

PG warning – no under 14s as this show contains sexual themes of an adult nature.

Details:

Venue: Milnerton Playhouse, Pienaar Road, Milnerton 7441

Dates: 16 August to 7 September – Fridays and Saturdays: Evenings 8pm, Matinees (Sat only) 2pm

Tickets: R140 standard, R120 students/seniors, R100 members

Comments