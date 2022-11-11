DOUBLE STAR Announced At The Baxter Theatre Centre

Andi Colombo presents Double Star, a new play by Andi Colombo with Aidan Scott and Mamello Makhetha.

"Two stars that lie very close to, and are often orbiting, each other [...] gravitationally bound together. Usually such stars orbit so closely that they appear as a single point of light."

It's a Thursday night. You walk into a strategically chosen restaurant for a date with a stranger from the internet. Just a drink, the perfect first meeting in case you need to escape after an hour because your date's secret wife makes a surprise appearance. Instead, you meet someone who, unfortunately, is everything you wanted. A new play by Andi Colombo, Double Star follows the story of Jess and Lu, two twenty-somethings embarking on an unlikely relationship in February of 2020. Just before you-know-what.

Andi Colombo graduated with distinction and a specialisation in Theatre Making from UCT in 2017. She has since made notable works like PAN. (winner: best script at Zabalaza 2018), AMES, forgot/only and Verloren (Winner: Silver Standard Bank Ovation Award at NAF 2021). She was recently included in Teksmark 2022, with her script Dying into Now, which was developed as part of Woordfees' Writers Lab in 2020. You might find Andi designing lights, making theatre, writing scripts and procrastinating.

Mamello Makhetha is an actress, voice artist, singer, and filmmaker. In 2019, she completed a run of Nasty Womxn directed by Dara Beth at the Alexander Bar and Baxter's Masambe Theatre. In 2020, she performed in Vagina Monologues, staged by the Sugar Daddy Theatre Company. She played Charity in Hannah van Tonder's The Coin, in the Free State and at the State Theatre in Pretoria (2021). She completed a run of Nguvu Ya Mbegu: Entabelanga at Theatre Arts Admin directed by Mandla Mbothwe (2021). A production that has been to the Makhanda National Arts Festival and has iterations at the ICA Live Art Festival (2019). She has been a part of various professional and student short films. Growing Pains directed by Katya Abedian (2018). She was in WOMXN directed by Aimee Jane (2019). She co-wrote and performed the film Stained by Kirsten Gobey (2020). Her TV work thus far includes: playing Gugu on Wounds, 1MAGIC'S medical drama (2021). Her TVC credits are : RIZK, OK Furniture, Santam, Castle Lite and Ocean Basket (2022). She is set to star in an upcoming Disney/ Hotstar Webseries , Pirates(2022). She is currently a movement and acting coach at ACT: Cape Town Film Acting School. She graduated from the University of Cape Town with a Hons Equivalent Ba in Theatre and Performance, specialising in Bilingual Acting. She received a distinction in Acting (2020). She is represented by Authentik Management.

Aidan Scott is an actor from Cape Town who studied Theatre and Performance at the University of Cape Town in 2016. During his third year he was cast in his first professional production of The Mousetrap, which toured South Africa and New Zealand in 2019. Aidan has since worked in both the film and theatre industry of South Africa and has most recently completed nine months of filming on the Netflix series One Piece. He has just returned home from a successful Edinburgh run of the play Don't Make Tea by Scotland's leading Disabled theatre company Birds of Paradise.

Running at Masambe Theatre at the Baxter Theatre Complex, 1 - 8 December 2022 @ 19:00