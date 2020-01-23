DIVING Plays Site-Specific Performance at the St Andrews School Diving Pool

A site-specific, experimental theatre work, Diving takes place at a pool, the diving board looming - a narrow plank where you can hesitate for a few seconds, or for a lifetime. Five performers navigate the decision to jump, the plunge, immersion into and under the water, and finally, coming up for air.

Through this journey, evoked through movement, text, music, and the personal narratives of the performers, the play conjures aspects of human experience around decisions, danger, dreams and transformations. The process of diving becomes an exploration of how we anticipate and take risks, big decisions, leaps of faith in life and how we approach these moments with fear, courage, self-coaxing, doubt and belief.

PLEASE NOTE : This performance is taking place at the St Andrews School Diving Pool (secure parking and entrance on Milner Avenue, Senderwood)

***Please email for Students / Block Bookings (groups of 10+)

Book securely online with a credit card for any show at POPArt by visiting popartcentre.co.za. For telephone enquiries please call Hayleigh on 083.245.1040 or Orly on 082.472.2559.





