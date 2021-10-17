DIVINE INTERVENTION to Play at The Drama Factory This October

The Outlore will present Divine Intervention, the brand new singing trio sent from above, and they're here to pay tribute to the greatest divas of all time. Catch them at The Drama Factory performing some of the greats; Whitney Houston, Cher, Donna Summer, Madonna, and many more. Performances are October 22-24

This trio will thrill you with their out-of-this-world voices and infectious energy. From the creative team that brought you The Curse, Failure to Lunch, and the sold out show Fragments is back with Divine Intervention.

This trio of vocal power-houses is made up of: Thembelihle Benenengu (Idols SA, Barnyard Theatre), Megan Spencer (The Sound of Music, Legally Blonde, The Curse), and Jacy Jacobs (Recording & Voice Over Artist) and they are ready to pay tribute to the greats by performing some of the greatest songs of all time.

Social Media: Instagram - @theoutlore Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/theoutlore

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5laqDiBCbmz8cJxFU9SgoQ

Divine Intervention will be performed on Friday 22 and Saturday 23 October at 7pm. There will be matinees on Saturday 23rd at 3pm and on Sunday 24th at 4pm.

Tickets cost R150 / R130 and can be booked securely online with a credit card by visiting www.thedramafactory.co.za

The Drama Factory is situated at 10 Comprop Sq, Henry Vos Close, Asla Business Park, Strand, Western Cape. Parking is available at the venue.