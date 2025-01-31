DEAR KAFFY: Diary Of A Single Woman Comes to the South African State Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The South African State Theatre has announced the staging of Dear Kaffy: Diary of a Single Woman, a production written by Shola Dada and Bolanle Austen-Peters. Under the masterful direction of Bolanle Austen-Peters, the production will run from 28 February to 9 March 2025, offering South African audiences an opportunity to experience this remarkable Nigerian story.

Starring the celebrated actress Uzo Isimkpa as Kaffy, the play brings to life the joys and struggles of a single woman navigating life, love, and societal expectations in the vibrant city of Lagos. A blend of humour and heartfelt emotion, Dear Kaffy resonates with themes that are both deeply African and universally relatable, making it a must-watch for theatre lovers across the continent.

Having received widespread acclaim in Nigeria and beyond, Dear Kaffy is set to continue its success in South Africa. The play explores modern issues of independence, identity, and societal pressure, all told through the lens of one woman's journey.

Artistic Director of the South African State Theatre, Mr Aubrey Sekhabi, expressed his excitement about hosting the production:

"The South African State Theatre prides itself on presenting stories that reflect the diversity and richness of African experiences. Dear Kaffy is a bold, dynamic production that speaks to the shared realities of urban life across the continent. We are honoured to welcome this exceptional play to our stage and invite South African audiences to experience its magic.”

Bolanle Austen-Peters, renowned director and co-writer of the play, shared her enthusiasm for bringing this Nigerian masterpiece to South Africa:

"South Africa has a thriving theatre culture, and it is an absolute joy to bring Dear Kaffy to such a distinguished venue as the South African State Theatre. This is a story for everyone – about love, resilience, and finding your voice in a world full of expectations. We're thrilled to share Kaffy's journey with South African audiences.”

Tickets for Dear Kaffy: Diary of a Single Woman are available now via WebTicket and Pick n Pay. Don't miss this unforgettable production that will have you laughing, crying, and reflecting.

