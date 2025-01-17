Creative Careers South Africa Open Entries For Playwrights in Progress Incubator

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Creative Careers South Africa has officially opened applications for the 2025 Playwrights in Progress Playwriting Incubation Programme. This initiative, running from 4 - 28 February 2025 , is a timely and vital response to the shortage of new voices in South African theatre. With support from the National Arts Council of South Africa and the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture through the Presidential Employment Stimulus Programme, this project seeks to cultivate a new generation of playwrights equipped to address the evolving narratives of the country.

South Africa's theatre industry has long faced a scarcity of emerging playwrights, particularly those who reflect the diverse realities and complexities of its communities. The programme is a direct response to this skills gap, offering aspiring writers the tools, mentorship, and support to bring their stories to life. Young South Africans aged 18 to 35 with access to a laptop, stable internet, and availability during the programme dates are invited to apply. The programme is a unique opportunity for participants to receive expert guidance from accomplished theatre practitioners and academics including Philisiwe Twijnstra, Louise Buchler, Sizwe Zuma, Onthatile Matshidiso, Josias Moleele and Mayuri Naidu.

Creative Careers South Africa Director, Stallone Santino, describes the programme as a crucial opportunity for young voices to step into the spotlight. "Theatre is where stories come alive, and South Africa has so many vibrant, untold stories waiting to be heard. The challenge is that not everyone has the means or access to develop their skills and share their voice. This programme is about breaking down those barriers and giving aspiring playwrights the tools to bring their ideas to the stage".

The Playwrights in Progress programme offers participants the chance to explore the fundamentals of playwriting, including crafting compelling characters, structuring narratives, refining dialogue, and building dramatic tension. Over the course of four weeks, participants will move from foundational workshops to guided mentorship, culminating in the completion of a polished one-act play. Each participant will also receive a R5,000 stipend upon full participation and completion of the programme, ensuring that financial constraints do not hinder their journey.

CCSA's commitment to empowering creatives is not new. Recent initiatives, such as the Young Theatre Producers Programme, have already equipped emerging talents with the skills to mount successful productions. These programmes represent a broader mission: to address critical gaps in the creative industries while fostering sustainable careers for young South Africans.

Applications are open now and close on 20 January 2025.

For more information and to apply, visit creativecareers.co.za or follow Creative Careers South Africa on Facebook.

