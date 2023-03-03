Concerts @ Kent Town Presents Internationally Renowned Organist Martin Setchell In Concert

Concerts @ Kent Town will present the return of the internationally renowned organist Martin Setchell to this year's concert series. This concert also begins the celebrations for the 125th anniversary of the opening of the church's historic JE Dodd organ, which is recognised as one of the finest in Adelaide.



This celebratory concert will take place at 2.30pm Sunday 26 March, at Wesley Uniting Church, Fullarton Road, Kent Town. Tickets at the door are $20 (cash please).



The programme for this concert promises to be exciting, varied and approachable - ranging from Bach and Krebs through the romantic period to the late 20th century. A beautiful concert to please all lovers of good music, especially that produced by this majestic, musical instrument.



Martin Setchell was born and educated in England where he was awarded his Fellowship of the Royal College of Organists with both the Limpus and Shinn prizes.



Later studies at various times were with Pierre Cochereau, Marie-Claire Alain, Piet Kee, and Peter Hurford.



After moving to New Zealand, Martin served for over 40 years on the staff of the University of Canterbury, School of Music.



In 2014 he resigned his role as Associate Professor of Music to freelance as a performer, writer and music editor, conductor, speaker and teacher.



Over the last 20 years he has presented concerts throughout the world including: Australia, America, Canada, Europe, the UK and the Far East. He has produced a number of CD recordings, some of which will be available at the concert.

