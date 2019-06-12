College Of Magic's Star Female Juggling Students Defy Gravity And Expectations On World Juggling Day

Six of Cape Town's youngest and most dexterous female jugglers are defying gravity and expectations in the art of juggling at the College of Magic in Claremont, ahead of World Juggling Day on Sunday 16 June 2019.

Lihle Bomsini (13) from Gugulethu, Elethu Bukula (12) from Philippi, Ongezwa Fodo (11), from Philippi, Ruby Park (12) from Constantia, Liyema Peter (12), from Philippi and Lindokuhle Teyi (14), from Philippi are students of the College of Magic, Cape Town's only magical arts organisation. In addition to attending weekly magical and life-skills lessons every Saturday at the College's mysterious Victorian manor, the girls are honing their balancing skills with juggling instructor Michael Barta.

World Juggling Day is celebrated annually, close to or on 16 June, to honour skilled performers who are able to juggle and balance as many objects (balls, clubs, fruit, plates, swords etc) as possible at a time.

Barta, who has been teaching juggling at the College of Magic for more than 30 years, is thrilled with the rise of female performers in the art of juggling:

"Juggling is a unique artform that helps you understand your body with uninhibited movement.It definitely isn't for boys only! The ability and level of skills for female jugglers is often better than their male counterparts. It's incredible to see our young female juggling students work together towards cooperative excellence and I look forward to seeing their performance skills grow over the next few years", says Barta.

The girls are especially enthusiastic about the positive spin-offs learning the art of juggling has had on their lives and education:

"I was really shy before joining the College of Magic and I've gained so much confidence through juggling. The boys are always eager to teach us more difficult juggling tricks. I won 2nd place in the Allied Arts Junior Juggling Contest last year for my juggling skills and I am so proud of myself!", says Liyema.

Ruby agrees:

"I wanted to learn juggling because I've seen so many of my magical classmates doing it and I thought it was amazing. Now I can do it, too, and I cannot wait to learn more intricate juggling acts! ", says the excited performer.

Come and see our star female juggling juggernauts in action at the 2019 Traditional Children's Magic Festival:

Capetonian families are invited to see Elethu, Lihle, Lindokuhle, Liyema, Ongezwa and Ruby defy the laws of gravity with their incredible juggling skills at the College of Magic's beguiling winter school holiday event, the 2019 Traditional Children's Magic Festival, from Wednesday 19 to Saturday 22 June 2019!

Escape the blistering cold and join our juggling juggernauts and their fellow magical cast members for 90 spellbinding minutes of entertainment for the whole family! Amazing magic shows, thrilling treasure hunts, interactive workshops and more await Festivalgoers.

Don't miss out on all of the magical hijinks! Festival tickets are available from R90 per person with discounts available for family bookings. Book yours TODAY at Quicket.

For more information about the College of Magic, please visit www.collegeofmagic.com, call +27(0)21 683 5480 or follow them on Facebook @thecollegeofmagic.





