Cast Revealed for BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Joburg Theatre

Joburg Theatre has announced its latest production, the timeless and magical pantomime ‘Beauty and the Beast'. This enchanting show will run from 31 October to 22 December 2024 on the Mandela Stage at Joburg Theatre and promises to be a spellbinding experience for audiences of all ages.

Beauty and the Beast tells the story of Belle, a beautiful and intelligent young woman, and the Beast, a prince cursed by a wicked enchantress. Through acts of courage and kindness, Belle helps the Beast discover his true heart, breaking the curse and transforming their lives forever.

“It is an honour to bring such an inspiring story to life on stage at Joburg Theatre, as this timeless tale offers not only enchanting entertainment, but also profound messages about inner beauty, acceptance, and the transformative power of love.” says CEO of Joburg Theatre Xoliswa Nduneni-Ngema.

Join us as we bring this classic tale to life with Director Janice Honeyman's unique blend of humour, Musical Director Dale Ray's uplifting repertoire of music, the dazzling costumes from Mariska Meyer, the spectacular lighting from Johan Ferreira, the impressive set and Special Effects LED screens from Andrew Timm and feel good rhythms from choreographer Khaya Ndlovu. Together with a talented cast of performers audiences will be transported to a world of wonder and love, and taken on a captivating journey from start to finish, that promises a feast for the sense.

Be our guest and join this stellar cast which includes, Judy Ditchfield as the Hecate Hex, the Wicked Witch.With a career spanning over 40 years, Judy is best known for her role as Stella Fouche in Isidingo, and as Mrs Bananawitz in Ses Top'La. Her career highlights include, but are not limited to Paul Slabolepszy's Boo to the Moon and Heel against the Head, 6 Dance Lessons in 6 Weeks at Theatre on the square, Macabre, A Marry Little Christmas and Tiger Bay. Having been nominated many times for both Vita awards and the Naledi's, she won a FNB Vita award for Comedy for her role in Paul Slabolepszy's, Heel Against the Head. Most recently she was nominated for Best Lead Performer in a Play: Female for Macabre (UJ Arts and Culture) and for Best Supporting Performer in a Play: Female for A Marry Little Christmas (Market Theatre, How Now Brown Cow). Judy has performed in several Janice Honeyman pantomimes, the last one being Snow White in 2019.

Bongi Archi will be playing the Dame Mama'Ama'Bali. Bongi entered the South African Idols Season 6 in 2010 and made it to the top 8. After elimination, he performed in a group called Lemon Grass. He debuted in his first Janice Honeyman pantomime at the Joburg Theatre in Cinderella in 2011 and then again played Buttons in the 2021 pantomime of Cinderella. He has performed in other Janice Honeyman pantomimes like Jack and the Beanstalk (2012), Robin Hood (2013), Aladdin (2014) and Peter Pan (2015). He performed as the old Steam Train Poppa McCoy in Starlight Express and also starred in Spamalot as Patsy, King Arthur's Squire. He continues to perform in corporates and has released various singles as a music artist.

Beauty - Belle will be played by Virtuous Kandemiri, who played Tinkerbell in last year's Janice Honeyman Pantomime Peter Pan, for which she was nominated for a Naledi Theatre Award. Her most recent professional industry experience includes being a lead singer- dancer with Carnival Cruise Lines, traveling to the USA, Canada and Mexico in 2022, Seussical Jr. (2022), The Buddy Holly Story - The Musical (2023), Noko Goes to School (2023), and The Michael Jackson History Show (Backing Vocalist and ‘Lady in Red', Showtime Australia) 2024, which toured in New Zealand and Australia, and will be touring in Canada from June until August 2024.

Jock Kleynhans will be playing Prince Bastion and the Beast. His professional stage career includes VR Theatrical Maynardville's A Midsummer Night's Dream (2023) which toured to both the Woordfees Festival and the Pieter Toerien Theatre in Johannesburg, Skin Tight (2023) and Maynardville's Romeo and Juliet (2024). Jock has also performed in various television series and film works such as MNet's Lioness, Apple TV's Invasion, Just Now Jeffrey, Devil's Peak and still to be released The Morning After and Deep Fake.

Dylan Du Plessis will be playing Gaviscon and audiences will remember him as Aladdin in Adventures in Pantoland in 2022. Dylan's first performance job was in children's theatre with the Pretoria Youth Theatre, where he performed the lead role in the Pied Piper. After completing his studies he was employed as a dancer for Meinschiff Cruise Lines in 2019 - he has performed on other cruise lines like Fred Olsen Cruises, Costa Cruises and MSC Cruises.

The rest of the cast include (in alphabetical order): Andile Magxaki, Bo Molefe, Brad Smith, Daniel Anderson, Daniel Geddes, Jackie Lulu, Jordan Rogers, Junior Geel, Justin Swartz, Kiruna-Lind Devar, Léa Blerk, Lesedi Rich, Simtandile Sityebi, Stuart Brown, Tarryn Heard, Tshego Molepo and Winnie Sue Maboea.

“With such a stellar cast of performers, we know that audiences will experience the magic and joy of this beloved tale. I am excited to bring a brand new story of Beauty and the Beast to all panto lovers, with interesting, new characters.” says Director Janice Honeyman. “Let's celebrate love, friendship, and the power of inner beauty together.”

Don't miss out on this magical journey that will warm your heart and ignite your imagination.

Tickets for BEAUTY AND THE BEAST are on sale now and can be purchased online at www.joburgtheatre.com or at the Joburg Theatre box office. Group discounts and family packages are available.

