Cape Town Comedians Present JOKES FOR DREAMS

With 2020 at it's last stretch, it is with great excitement that some of Cape Towns much-loved Comedians band together to raise funds for Reach for a Dream Foundation, as we present Jokes for Dreams, a night that promises much laughter for a good cause.

Reach for a Dream Foundation celebrates 32 years of granting wishes for children with life-threatening illnesses. As per the foundations mission: 'We believe in the power of dreams; we encourage children to use their dreams to fight life-threatening illnesses and we try, as far as possible, to make these dreams come true.' With 2020 being a hard-hitting year in all industries, we would love to take this opportunity to raise funds for this incredible cause. All proceeds of the event will go to the foundation.

Headlining this fabulous evening is the award-winning Comic Phil de Lange who is a passionate supporter of the foundation. According to this wonderPhil performer: 'Working with Reach for A Dream is always an incredible opportunity to step out of one's world and create a bit of joy in someone else's. Allowing a child to be child again is most rewarding and important.'

The show will be hosted by the hilarious Chantal Jax and features the ever so talented Brent Palmer, Nicola Date, Kenwyn Davids and Arlene Petersen as your additional acts.

Join in on Friday 18 December at 8pm, with the magnificent Hillcrest Quarry in Durbanville as the venue. Tickets cost R200 per person and you can secure your spot through Quicket.co.za. Food and drinks will be available for sale on the night. All Covid-19 Safety protocols will be in place. We look forward to sharing this magical event with you all.

