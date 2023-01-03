Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cape Town City Ballet Presents CINDERELLA Next Month

Performances run 4 to 19 February 2023 at Artscape in the Opera House.

Jan. 03, 2023  

Following hot on the heels of a captivating festive season, Cape Town City Ballet's CINDERELLA will be presented for a limited season from 4 to 19 February 2023 at Artscape in the Opera House.

International Guest Artists will perform at select performances, with some performances also accompanied by Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra.

The beautiful dancers of Cape Town City Ballet delight in bringing their audiences this magical and uplifting tale where good always prevails. Audiences will be treated to a sparkling journey of magic and wonderment, with all the feel-good moments of the summer season!

The tour-de-force creative team unites for the production, with Choreography by Veronica Paeper, Costume and Décor Design by Peter Cazalet and Lighting Design by Wilhelm Disbergen. CINDERELLA is performed to music by Sergei Prokoviev, with libretto by The Brothers Grimm 1812.

"The best Christmas gift you can give is a ticket to see some beautiful ballet," says Debbie Turner, CEO of Cape Town City Ballet. "We are happy audiences can book now for this highly anticipated production of Veronica Paeper's CINDERELLA."

The story is the classic folk fairytale of the sweet-tempered Cinderella, a young woman with a heart of gold who is left in the care of her two ungainly, forgetful and generally disagreeable step-sisters, Violet and Daffodil, contributing to Cinderella's woes.


Relegated to the role of a kitchen maid in her own home, she scrubs and cleans all day dressed in rags. The Prince who lives in the castle across town, decides to hold a magnificent ball in search of the perfect bride, and sends invitations out far and wide. Cinderella is unable to attend the ball.... she has nothing to wear anyway!

Then magic happens.... Enter a Fairy Godmother and her miracle wand, Cinderella goes to the ball in a beautiful ballgown and a fantastical carriage. The twist in the story is that she must promise to return home by midnight when the carriage will turn back into a pumpkin. Dancing the night away in a whirl of glamour with the prince, ,the clock starts to strike midnight, and Cinderella flees home inadvertently leaving one of her crystal slippers behind.

The lost slipper is found and a nationwide search ensues for the golden girl to whom the slipper belongs. A gloriously happy ending emerges in which Cinderella and her Prince live happily ever after!

CINDERELLA will be presented at Artscape in the Opera House from 4 to 19 February 2023.




