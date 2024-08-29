Cabaret and Comedy Lineup Set at The Drama Factory This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



There’s cabaret and comedy galore coming up at The Drama Factory this month.

“Lots of laughs and fabulous cabaret are the order of the month, keeping you entertained and putting that seasonal spring in your step,” says Sue Diepeveen, founder of The Drama Factory. “Join us for comedy with Andre the Hilarious Hypnotist as well as Alan Committie and Conrad Koch with Chester Missing who are all simply hilarious!”



“We have two award-winning shows with the talented Daniel Anderson in Vincent and Mad About the Boys, as well as a wonderful exploration of Dame Julie Andrews with Alison Hillstead in Julie Andrews Uncut.



The September line-up is:



Andre The Hilarious Hypnotist

Comedy

Warning: All ages (No under 16's will be hypnotised)

6 September 19h30

Tickets cost R180

Back by popular demand! Often confused as a mentalist and magician, Andre The Hilarious Hypnotist is in fact an award-winning comedian and stage hypnotist who has the audience in the palm of his hands from the beginning of his show to the very end. He celebrates a record breaking 31 years on stage as South Africa’s very own convener of the strange, weird and wonderful. No two shows are ever the same as the show’s strength lies in the fact that every night’s volunteers are completely different, leading to a diverse hilarious action-packed evening performance. With every person reacting differently to Andre’s suggestion, not even Andre knows what to expect when he steps up on stage.

Vincent - his quest to love and be loved

Starring Daniel Anderson with Paul Ferreira on piano. Directed by Amanda Bothma

Musical/cabaret

12 and 13 September 19h30; 14 and 15 September 16h00

Tickets cost R200

VINCENT, the three time Naledi Award-winning Wela Kapela musical starring Daniel Anderson accompanied by Paul Ferreirar returns to The Drama Factory by popular demand. Anderson delves deep into the enigmatic life of Vincent Van Gogh, exploring the complexities of his relentless pursuit of artistic fulfilment and genuine human connection. Through reimagined renditions of popular musical theatre, pop, rock, and jazz numbers, this unique multimedia musical cabaret offers a fresh perspective on Van Gogh’s unwavering desire for love and acceptance. Daniel Anderson’s commanding performance takes the audience on an emotional journey through the turbulent existence of the iconic artist. From the very first note to the final chord, VINCENT immerses the spectators in a world of passion and creativity, sparking a profound connection with Van Gogh’s timeless struggles and triumphs.

Mad About the Boys

Starring Daniel Anderson (vocals) and Paul Ferreira (piano)/Directed by Amanda Bothma

Musical/cabaret

19 and 20 September 19h30; 7:30pm, 21 and 22 September 16h00

Tickets cost R180

Join The Drama factory for “A Marvellous Party” with the best of iconic music by the legendary composers Noel Coward, Cole Porter and Ivor Novello. The talented Daniel Anderson, known for his mesmerising stage presence and tour de force performance in the recent musical review VINCENT, will return to The Drama Factory with MAD ABOUT THE BOYS. Directed by acclaimed theatre director Amanda Bothma, MAD ABOUT THE BOYS is a visual and vocal spectacle that will leave audiences spellbound.

Despicable Hehe

Conrad Koch & Chester Missing

comedy ventriloquism

Warning: PG12

25 September 19h30

Tickets cost R200 / R180

Conrad Koch & Chester Missing's award winning new show! Hilarious comedy ventriloquism. Deadly funny and monstrous laughs, this roller coaster ride of puppets and comedy will have you LOLing in the aisles. Conrad Koch, South Africa’s multiple award winning comedy ventriloquist, and Chester Missing, that rabble rousing puppet you’ve seen on TV, bring their newest hour of hilarity. Including old favourites, Mr Dixon, high school teacher, and Hilton, party ostrich, you’ll also meet Gunter the German tourist Mosquito; the world’s most dangerous dummy, Vladimir Putin, Vampire; and DJ Hoodie, the musical maniac. They will even turn your friend into a talking chicken live on stage. With over 130 million views on TikTok alone, this is not to be missed.

Conrad Koch is a double International EMMY nominated comedian and Africa’s most acclaimed ventriloquist. His main puppet character, Chester Missing, is a celebrity in South Africa in his own right. Chester made world news as the first puppet in history to win a court case, no really.

Julie Andrews Uncut

Starring: Alison Hillstead /Musical Director and pianist: Nathan Johannisen / Written and directed: Amanda Bothma

Cabaret

27 September 19h30; 28 and 29 September 16h00

Tickets cost R180 / R170

Hold your tea cups and scones as Julie Andrews- Uncut will introduce you to the fascinating history of one of the last icons from the golden age of Hollywood. Vaudeville was her training ground, Broadway made her, Hollywood immortalised her – Dame Julie Andrews. Starring Alison Hillstead; accompanied by Nathan Johannisen and written and directed by Amanda Bothma

Julie Andrews – composed, elegant, well-spoken… a typical English lady? A lady, yes, but not born of noble blood. Julie Andrews is a self-made woman. Her life in reality it was pretty seedy. She spent her childhood performing on the Vaudeville circuit, singing and dancing, two shows a day, six days a week, alongside Pops and Barbara Andrews. Judy had a difficult childhood, but no matter the hard knocks, Julie’s talent could not be dimmed. If you’re a fan of Dame Julie Andrews – or even if you aren’t, you will thoroughly enjoy what is a great performance. It is a beautiful, honest and sincere tribute to Julie Andrews with the songs for which she is so famous, and also revealing a fascinating history of her life. All in all, the show is 60 minutes of a splendid tribute. (Review by Caroline Smart).

Fast and Reasonably Furious

Starring Alan Committie

Stand-up comedy

1 and 2 October 19h30

Tickets cost R220

South African stand-up comedy Hall-of-Famer, Alan Committie, returns with his latest brand new stand up show. Fast & Reasonably Furious. After sold out runs at Theatre on the Bay and Montecasino earlier this year, Committie wows with the show critics and audiences call “One of his best yet”!

Displaying his lighting fast wit coupled with his madcap physicality and renowned crowd engagement, this is Committie screeching his way across the stage with high octane, Vin-diesel fuelled laughs. What to expect? A flipchart filled with flagrantly flippant fun facts. Rants and ruminations around turning 50; royalty, children’s books, Artificial Intelligence; song lyrics and much more.

Bookings for all shows can be made at www.thedramafactory.co.za or contact 073 215 2290

With its fully licensed bar and cosy, welcoming atmosphere, The Drama Factory is the perfect venue to enjoy top-quality entertainment with a group of friends or family. The solar-powered invertor ensures the show will always go on, even when there is load-shedding!

Make a staycation of a visit to The Drama Factory, booking in with one of their wonderful accommodation partners. Spend the night at The Views Guesthouse, 185 on Beach or Majorca House to enjoy the beauty and many other activities on offer in the surrounding Helderberg region. Visit the website for further details.

The Drama Factory is situated at 10 Comprop Sq, Henry Vos Close, Asla Business Park, Strand, Western Cape. Parking is available at the venue.



