Bambi Sings The F.A.K Songs And Other Struggle Anthems At The Drama Factory

With Pieter-Dirk Uys as 'Bambi Kellermann' and Godfrey Johnson at the piano, this cabaret has been hailed as a milestone in South African theatre and 'not to be missed!' With music arranged by Johnson, the cabaret is performed in three languages. Bambi's story is told in English, while the songs also include some in German and some in Afrikaans. It unites the acrid stench of the old Weimar Republic of the 1930s and the sexy rot of Hamburg's Reperbahn with the familiar aromas associated with 'ons eie' Voortrekker-camps and braaivleis-orgies.

Bambi Kellermann (born Baby Poggenpoel) is the younger sister of Mrs Evita Bezuidenhout, the 'most famous white woman in South Africa'. Chalk and cheese. Whereas Evita has become a household name and favourite across political-party lines, Bambi smoulders in the background - not yet as famous as her sister, but far more dangerous. She loves the music of Kurt Weill and Stephen Sondheim. And being an Afrikaner meisie at heart, finds any excuse to sing her favourite Boere Liedjies out of the FAK Sangbundel. But with a sinister twist.

Uys won the Fleur du Cap Award for "Best performance in a Cabaret" for this show, and it is not for the faint-hearted...

