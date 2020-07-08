BWW Previews: LIFE BEGINS at Netflix

Anxiety? Fatigue? Stress? Heavy chest? These could all be signs of withdrawal symptoms from life 'pre-COVID'. It turns out that there is a cure for this hollow feeling in our chests - a healthy dose of laughter - straight up! - with Riaad Moosa's latest comedy special, Life Begins, available for viewing on Netflix, from Friday, 3rd July.

In Life Begins, Riaad Moosa tries to figure out whether life truly does begin at 40 - a snapshot into his life as a 40-something, father of four kids, husband, comedian, actor, and with cultural and political issues thrown in.

"In many ways, I feel like I'm still crawling and I'm looking back at my journey from being an aspirational doctor, coming from a relatively conservative Muslim background, where both my parents were doctors, and how I actually journeyed to becoming a stand-up comedian," comments Riaad.

As an award-winning comedian, actor, writer, and presenter, Riaad Moosa is one of South Africa's most renowned funny men and as the "Comedy Doctor", he certainly knows the remedy to the nation's ills.

The show is very philosophical and existential. It involves the normal issues of getting older while at the same time experiencing, at a maturity where I'm supposed to be wise, a world that is completely turned on its head. And it's about how I negotiate all these things happening around me while trying to maintain a positive attitude. Through my comedic lens, I hope to put a different spin on that and hopefully, my next 40 years will be lived with renewed vigour and excitement," Moosa adds.

