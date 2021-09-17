BACK TO THE SEVENTIES Comes to The Drama Factory Next Week

James Marais and Monique Cassells' new oldies tribute show, "Back To The Seventies - '70s Tribute" features memorable songs by great artists from the diverse decade of the 1970s. Featuring the Doobie Brothers, Smokie, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Bachman Turner Overdrive, Stealers Wheel, ABBA, Neil Diamond, the Carpenters, Elvis Presley, Queen, Cliff Richard, and more. As with all their tribute shows, you can expect a mini-theatrical experience, featuring the dynamic vocal and visual performances of James and Monique, alternating as a duo and individual performers, who also do multiple costume changes throughout.

James and Monique are renowned for their oldies tribute shows, which have brought them sold-out attendances at countless venues at which they have performed together since 2009. Their productions previously successfully performed at The Drama Factory include the ever-popular "Oldies But Goldies", "From Memphis To Las Vegas: An Elvis Presley Tribute", "The 70s Vs '80s Tribute", "Old School Country Legends Tribute" and "A Trip Down Memory Lane".

James is the no. 1 Elvis Presley tribute artist in the country, and has appeared on television several times, including appearances on SABC 2's game shows, "Noot Vir Noot" and "Musiek Roulette", as well as Kyknet's "Jou Show", presented by Emo Adams. He shows his versatility with songs by legendary artists such as Cliff Richard ("Devil Woman"), Neil Diamond ("I Am I Said") and Stealers Wheel ("Stuck In The Middle With You"), as well as a '70s Las Vegas Elvis Presley tribute.

Monique is a very accomplished vocalist, having performed many different genres of music over the years, including rock 'n roll, rock, pop, country, blues, ballads and even light classical. She made her television debut on SABC 2's "Musiek Roulette" in May 2018. Monique, has gained widespread praise for her powerhouse voice and performances, and she continues to showcase her versatility with tributes to greats including The Carpenters ("We've Only Just Begun"), ABBA ("Mamma Mia"), Queen ("We Are the Champions") and Bob Seger ("Old Time Rock 'n Roll").

Come and enjoy a show that guarantees to bring back a flood of memories from the 1970s!

RNone

Book securely online with a credit card for any show at The Drama Factory by visiting www.thedramafactory.co.za.