Artscape Joins With The Suidoosterfees to Present High School Drama Festival

Artscape has joined hands with the Suidoosterfees to bring you an even more prestigious High School Drama Festival in October 2021.

Schools may choose their own theme that speaks about the social challenges they face on a daily basis to showcase their talent. All entrants must submit a synopsis and motivation for the theme and are required to prepare a 30 to 60-minute original production based on their own interpretation of the theme. A 10-minute extract taken from the play should be presented in an Audition Video. As only a maximum of six actors are allowed on stage in the Arena due to COVID-19 regulations, all dramas may therefore not have more than six cast members.

Six dramas will be selected for the High School Drama Festival to be staged in the Arena at Artscape on October 8 and 9, 2021. There will also be an Awards ceremony at the end of the festival to acknowledge the best actors, directors and writers of the dramas. The winning drama will get another chance to perform to the public at the Suidoosterfees in April/May 2022.

Says Professor Brian Figaji, chairman of the Suidoosterfees Board: "It is exciting for us to partner with Artscape on this project as the Suidoosterfees already has a huge focus on development programmes and we see this as another way to support and grow younger talents and develop young theatre makers."

"The aim is to give learners a platform to voice their creativity, views and social concerns through drama on a professional stage to a captive audience. The opportunity broadens their horizons by experiencing the magic of live theatre while also enabling them to obtain theatre discipline and etiquette," says Marlene le Roux, Artscape CEO.

Closing date for the 10-minute entries is Friday, 20 August 2021 and successful schools will be notified by Wednesday, 25 August 2021.

Entry forms and more information: Tania Williams-Kaponda at slu@artscape.co.za