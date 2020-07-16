Arikaans Comedy Drama DIE AASVOEL To Hit the Airwaves in South Africa

Artscape Theatre with support from the City of Cape Town is set to showcase its highly anticipated Afrikaans comedy drama, Die Aasvoël featuring an all star cast as part of its intend to showcase the 2020 New Voices programme to individual households across the country on radio from July to August.

Written by Elton Louw (a young, emerging scriptwriter and second year UNISA BA, development studies student) forms part of Artscape New Voices programme that seeks to give an opportunity to young writers as well as restoring dignity and confidence to those who have been disregarded and under-represented in the past.

It stars the much acclaimed Denver Vraagom ({director and actor} remembered for his film and television roles such as Jakes in "Egoli", Sheldon in "7de Laan", Emile Williams in "Montana" and "Mr Bones 2" amongst many others) alongside Andre Samuels (a film, television and theatre veteran known for his roles on Mnet's "Sexy Girls", The Final Verdict, Die Hof Bode, Beelde amongst others) and it begins with a would-be burglar break into a well-to-do house...only to find out someone is at home. The World Cup 2019 final between South Africa and England just happen to be on the television at the same time. What transpires is a comedic take on our humanity, how much we have in common and what could happen if we are in the wrong place at the wrong time, (or is it the right place at the right time?) Nothing is as it appears to be in this two-hander. And so, Die Aasvoêl explores its humanity while allowing the listener to explore their own.

The New Voices radio partnership acts as financial relief for artists and scriptwriters of this year's programme to alleviate the absence of live theatre in South Africa due to COVID-19. Equally it serves as a platform to showcase their talent while entertaining South Africans with emerging productions aimed at redressing socio-economic challenges through the Arts.

The New Voices Programme is an integral part of Artscape mission as an inclusive cultural centre for all, showcasing all arts genres and seeking to develop and give platforms to narratives, aesthetics and language that have been, and still are, marginalized in creative industries.

Further announcements on broadcast dates and radio stations to be announced soon.

