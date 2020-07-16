Ann Juries-May Radio Drama CLOSE CALL Unpacks Women Abuse

Ann Juries-May, the award winning actress popularly known for her current role as Claudia Cupido on KykNet en KIE's telenovela, Arendsvlei is adding her voice to the fight against women abuse with her latest drama, Close Call that Artscape is set to showcase from July to Agust.

Close Call, directed by Dara-Beth Kometz forms part of Artscape 2020 New Voices programme and supported to by the City of Cape Town to be delivered to individual households across the country as radio drama and is aimed at giving an opportunity to young writers as well as restoring dignity and confidence to those who have been disregarded and under-represented in the past.

Starring Ann Juries-May (also recently seen in a Showmax crime series, Die Byl while she also stars in the Afrikaans feature film 'n Ander Mens released last year) alongside Marlon Swarts (awarded young star at the 2017 Suidoosterfees), it depicts a typical day in the life of an ordinary South African woman and explores the phenomenon of women being raped within a relationship...what recourse do they have? The story begins in the morning where she wakes up in the flat that she shares with her boyfriend. He helps her get ready for work and she leaves the flat. She has an interesting and difficult commute to work and an even more dubiously exciting work life, after an incident at work she can't wait to head home. The evening ends the same as many other evenings often do for her - with non-consensual sex.

The New Voices radio partnership acts as financial relief for artists and scriptwriters of this year's programme to alleviate the absence of live theatre in South Africa due to COVID-19. Equally it serves as a platform to showcase their talent while entertaining South Africans with emerging productions aimed at redressing socio-economic challenges through the Arts.

The New Voices Programme is an integral part of Artscape mission as an inclusive cultural centre for all, showcasing all arts genres and seeking to develop and give platforms to narratives, aesthetics and language that have been, and still are, marginalized in creative industries.

Further announcements on broadcast dates and radio stations to be announced soon.

