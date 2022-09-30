Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Andre The Hilarious Hypnotist Returns To Monte This Festive Season

Performances run 23 November to 19 February.

Sep. 30, 2022 Â 

Andre The Hilarious Hypnotist

South Africa's legendary hypnotist - Andre - returns from his successful UK tour to once again entertain Jo'Burg audiences this Festive Season!

Andre The Hilarious Hypnotist is an audience favorite at Montecasino and provides the perfect entertainment for the whole family as well as groups and corporates.

Andre discovered his hypnotic calling after watching a performance of the late Max Collie in action.

Having already studied drama, teaching and with a background in psychology, Andre immediately became hooked at the promise of being able to entertain people on stage with his hilarious hypnotic skills and that is exactly what he has been doing for the past 28 years.

No two shows are ever the same as the shows strength lies in the fact that every night's volunteers are completely different, leading to a diverse hilarious action-packed evening performance.

With every person reacting differently to Andre's suggestion, not even Andre knows what to expect when he steps up on stage.

Andre does, however, promise not to disappoint and the audience can expect two hours of side splitting hilarious Hypnotic entertainment from their very own community as Andre takes to the stage.

At the end of the day, the strength of the show lies on the volunteers of the evening and that is what makes Andre's show such a feel-good, funny, hilarious evening's entertainment. It's truly the only show in the country that can claim that it makes stars of your friends and family.

Andre The Hilarious Hypnotist runs from Wednesday 23 November to Sunday 19 February at The Studio Theatre at Montecasino.

Performances run from Wednesdays - Fridays at 8pm, Saturdays at 4pm and 8pm and Sunday at 3pm.

Tickets are R120 and bookings are now open at Computicket.

There are discounted ticket prices of R90 for Pensioners and Students which can be booked through Computicket outlets with identification.

For group bookings and fundraiser packages please contact Geraldine at the Montecasino Theatre Box Office on 011 511-1988.

The duration of the show is 2 hours including a 20 -minute interval.

Andre The Hilarious Hypnotist Returns To Monte This Festive Season

September 30, 2022
September 30, 2022

South Africa's legendary hypnotist â€“ Andre â€“ returns from his successful UK tour to once again entertain Jo'Burg audiences this Festive Season!
