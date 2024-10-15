André Schwartz Will Bring ANY DREAM WILL DO to Pieter Toerien Theatre at Montecasino

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In this production, Schwartz explores his relationship with all that is Andrew Lloyd Webber. A relationship that started when he encountered Andrew's work for the first time at the age of 12 upon seeing Joseph and his amazing technicolor Dreamcoat. He utilizes this connection with Webber as well as further interactions as a platform from which to tell his own life story. Stripped. Raw. Vulnerable.

Schwartz' Mother, who had a substantial influence on his life is quoted as saying: “Weave your coat and create a tapestry of colors, let it shine as brightly as you want it to, dream whatever you want, even if dreams and reality become indistinguishable. You decide your own truth, but always remember your way home.”

Home is where the truth lies for Andre. Varying between moments when his coat shone vividly becoming the first Phantom in South Africa with Webber's seal of approval, to moments where every hint of colour faded from his coat, upon receiving a diagnosis of Motor Neuron Disease.

The narrative as well as songs, such as Any Dream Will Do, You must love Me, Music of the Night, No Matter What, Memory and Send in the Clowns, weave together forming a unit that places this piece firmly in the genre of pure theatre. If you are expecting a “lounge music” version of any of these favorites, then you are coming to the wrong show.

Send in the Clowns is the only song in the production that is not written by Webber. “I marvel at the insolence of young artists who think they have owned the right to interpret this song. Their waltz with time is brimming with life. Whereas we, from whom youth has deserted, realize the ultimate clown” says Schwartz.

The songs are presented unguarded, stripped and shamelessly honest - as is Schwartz's life story.

The show moves between moments of immense pain experienced by the artist, to exalted moments of hope and inspiration – the key message of the show.

Humour is omnipresent and razor-sharp – very often self-demeaning.

Packed houses, standing ovations, rave reviews and theatre nominations around the country are testament to the success of this production.

Director: Matt Counihan

Musical Directors: Bryan Schimmel- Andrè Schwartz

Piano: Bryann Schimmel

Guitar: Mauritz Lotz

