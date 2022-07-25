ATKV-Crescendo Will Host Concert Celebration With Some Of SA's Top Female Artists at Artscape Theatre

SAMA-nominated singer and songwriter, Jodi Jantjies, is gearing up to celebrate feminine energy when she kicks-off Women's Month with her star-studded show, Femme Fantasties, at Artscape Theatre in Cape Town - which will be produced by AKTV-Crescendo.

On Monday 1 August, ATKV-Crescendo alumni, Jodi, will be joined by a powerhouse musical line-up including the Lady Day Little Big Band, Vicky Sampson, Anna Davel, Tracey-Lee Olivier, Zimbini as well as the talented UWC Creative Arts Choir.

AKTV-Crescendo, considered as SA's premiere talent developmental programme aimed at equipping songwriters with expertise, has roped in the skills of celebrated SA musician, Anna Davel, to be the producer for this spectacular production, while she also serves as mentor to the organization.

"This production offers the public the opportunity to experience Jodi in an international standard with the phenomenal guest artists who are part of the production. ATKV-Crescendo proudly presents this production and knows that everyone who will attend it will become instant (and life-long) fans of Jodi Jantjies," says ATKV-Crescendo Project Organizer, Morne van Staden.

This spectacular concert will act as the opening of the Artscape Theatre's Women's Month celebrations.

Says Artscape CEO Marlene le Roux: Every year during Women's Month, we at Artscape as a collective raise our voice using the Arts as a conduit through the Artscape Women Humanity Arts Festival highlighting the profile, power, plight, and performance of women while equally we celebrate the great strides we have made. I am delighted that after two years of gruelling lockdown regulations that restricted theatre capacity we will be able to showcase this amazing production to a packed full house as these "femmes" belt out their voices. I'm even excited to see these powerful women on stage."

According to celebrated South African musician and Femme Fantasties show producer, Anna Davel, the concert celebration will be bringing together music lovers from all walks of life to share a common goal.

"Come dance and boogie with five divine divas as they offer up a musical buffet with lots of spice and energy. In the show, the women artists will all sing together in Afrikaans, English, Afri-Kaaps and several traditional African languages. Expect us to dance to the rhythm of the strength of our mothers, grandmothers and all women who have built and raised this multicultural nation," says Anna, as she invites everyone to join in the fun.

"Women's Day celebrates the unique role of women in the diverse South African landscape. In the most difficult of circumstances, they were standing strong and having faith, creating homes and safety and caring for the children of South Africa,"

The 21-year-old Mitchells Plain-born singing sensation, Jodi, echoes these sentiments; "Being a part of a production of this magnitude means so much to me, especially as a woman. It is great being part of something that represents womanhood in South Africa"

Jodi is excited to be working with musical greats in this concert; "Definitely looking forward to being challenged, being put out of my comfort zone but also working with the amazing cast like Vicky Sampson who's a living icon"

She believes shows like this one are incredibly important in terms of representation.

"I think that women are still underestimated and underrepresented in the industry and to celebrate to showcase the very talent is necessary. We need to show the little girl dancing and singing in her room that there is space for her in the industry."

Tickets for this spectacular musical experience can be purchased via Computicket at either www.computicket.com or via Checkers and Shoprite retail stores, countrywide, from R150 - R280 each.