ARTIFICE With Stuart Lightbody Comes to Alexander Upstairs

Stuart Lightbody brings you a magic show about making connections and rediscovering wonder. In the right hands, there might just be art in artifice. Stuart shares some of his favourite pieces of magic, old and new. Winner of the Theatre Award at the FRINGEWORLD Festival in Australia (2018) and the Spirit of the Fringe Ovation Award at the National Arts Festival (2019).

Stuart Lightbody is going to South East Asia in a couple of weeks, but first he needs to raise some funds, because noodles are cheap but they still cost money. Come join Stuart for some wonders before he wanders, and help him to spread his magic around the world. Even if you've watched every show Stuart has ever put on, there will still be some pieces to catch you by surprise. And if you give him your postal address after the show, you might get a postcard from an exotic jungle location. If you've never seen one of Stuart's shows, well then grab your tickets early. This is your chance to see an internationally awarded demonstration of theatrical sleight of hand.

Stuart Lightbody is a South African National Champion of Magic who lives mostly in Cape Town and performs all around the world.As a South African Magic Champion, Stuart has represented his country at the World Magic Championships in Sweden and at the World Magic Seminar in Las Vegas. He has also won numerous local and international awards at arts festivals and magic gatherings, including two "Silver Ovation Awards" at the Grahamstown National Arts Festival, a "Weekly Best of Festival Award" at the Adelaide Fringe Festival, the "Creative Award" at the Prague Fringe Festival, and the Theatre Award at the Fringeworld Festival in Australia.

Artifice is directed by acclaimed local director Tara Notcutt (...miskien, Mafeking Road, The Three Little Pigs, and Three Blind Mice). Notcutt and Lightbody have worked together on numerous award winning shows, including Illusive, Devilish, Sleepless Dreams, and most recently Unique Wonders. They both live and work mostly in Cape Town.

Book securely online with a credit card for any show at Alexander Upstairs by visiting shows.alexanderbar.co.za or reserve your ticket without paying (but miss out on the discount). The direct booking page for this particular show is alexanderbar.co.za/show/Artifice_2019.





