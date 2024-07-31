ICA's 2024 Live Art Festival Ushers in Spring To Cape Town

The festival runs
University of Cape Town's Institute for Creative Arts (ICA)'s prestigious Live Arts Festival (LAF) runs from 4 to 7 September 2024. The festival will be held at the centrally located UCT Hiddingh Campus in Gardens, Cape Town.
A highlight of Spring this year, this annual festival has uniquely allowed its audiences to experience and participate in a vibrant live art experience in a non-commercial environment since 2012. Historically, the Festival has created access to works by artists who are pushing the boundaries of form, flouting aesthetic conventions, engaging controversy, confronting audiences, and experimenting with perceptions. 2024 will be no different!
The festival is anchored around live art performances by renowned artists like Nigeria's Jelili Atiku, Mozambican dancer and choreographer Pak Ndjamena, South Africa's Godfather of performance art John Nankin, the magnificent meta-dance artist Nelisiwe Xaba, Sello Pesa and artist/academic donna Kukama. Making waves as big and spectacular are Chuma Sopotela, Qondiswa Jones, the Sisi Dance theatre from Tanzania, Gavin Krastin's Arcade 2024, Oupa Sibeko, and Mthuthuzelii Zimba.
For the 2024 festival, Professor Jay Pather, the Director of the ICA and curator, has focused the programming on a South-South axis with significant emphasis on creating conversations and relationships that galvanize the emergence of a new geo-cultural programme of collaboration, exchange and networking. He is passionate about the programme for this milestone edition of the LAF truly reflecting 2024 as a year of seismic shifts in geopolitical alliances:
Accordingly, a South-South Dialogue in tandem with the ICA's 2024 Live Art Festival's programme highlights include:
Come and experience the 2024 Live Art Festival in Cape Town this September:
Tickets for the Live Art Festival 2024 are available from R20 via Quicket. Tickets sales open on 11 August 2024 and are bound to sell out quickly so get yours today!
The ICA Live Art Festival 2024 promises to be a memorable arts week for Cape Town. For more information about the festival and its exhilarating programme, please visit https://humanities.uct.ac.za/ica/projects/ica-live-art-festival. The programme will be available on the site from Friday 9 August 2024.
Videos