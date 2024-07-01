Washington Pavilion to Launch New Museums Membership Options

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Washington Pavilion will launch of enhanced museums membership levels featuring updated names and exciting new benefits, effective July 1, 2024. These changes are designed to provide both new and existing members with an enriched museums experience, including options for unlimited planetarium films.



“We’re thrilled to introduce our revamped membership options, offering more value than ever before,” says Cameron Ostrom, Director of Sales and Administration. “These updates cater to diverse needs and interests, ensuring that every member can make the most of their museum experience.”



New Memberships Include:



Wander Membership (Membership for One): Newly added for solo enthusiasts who want to enjoy all the perks of membership. Provides discounted admission for other guests and access to the full range of membership benefits.



Explore Membership (Membership for Two): Ideal for couples, parent/child or grandparent/child. Provides discounted admission for other guests and access to the full range of membership benefits.



Discover Membership (Household): Includes two adults and all members of the household, including all children under 18. Provides access to the full range of membership benefits.



In addition, members can now enhance their experience with a new Unlimited Planetarium Films Add-On, offering unlimited access to film showings at the Wells Fargo CineDome & Sweetman Planetarium, further enriching their visit.



Don’t forget that all Washington Pavilion memberships provide free or discounted admission to over 400 museums world-wide through the Association of Science-Technology Centers (ASTC) passport program, exclusive members-only events, the ability to purchase performance tickets to select shows before the public and more!



For more information on these exciting updates and to purchase or upgrade your membership, visit WashingtonPavilion.com/Memberships.



Comments