Visual Arts Center Refreshes Galleries With New Works

The Visual Arts Center at the Washington Pavilion has recently refreshed its galleries and unveiled several new exhibits showcasing the talent of local and regional artists. Visitors can expect to be immersed in an eclectic collection of thought-provoking abstract pieces, large-scale paintings, intricate ceramic sculptures and much more!

“Over the last several months, the Visual Arts Center has experienced an unprecedented number of visitors, largely due to the highly acclaimed National Geographic exhibition ‘WOMEN: A Century of Change,' which closed on June 30,” says Jana Anderson, Lead Curator for the Visual Arts Center. “We are eager to introduce a diverse range of new exhibits to continue captivating our community and the wider region with exceptional art.”

Check out these new exhibits in the Visual Arts Center:

Tarot: The Art of Fortune | Shultz Gallery | Now – December 5, 2024

Tarot has a rich history and symbolism that has captivated diverse minds for centuries. Through the creation of an original tarot deck, using the archetypes as their muse, each artist in this exhibition displays their own brand of art magic.

SKU: Works by Joe Schaeffer | Jerstad Gallery | Now – January 4, 2025

Joe Schaeffer's work is deeply rooted in his background in graphic design. The exhibition “SKU” delves into the concept of “stock keeping unit,” a term commonly used by vendors to track inventory. This show explores the intricate relationship between the visual language of Schaeffer's painting practice and his graphic design work within a commercial context.

Dear Diary | Everist Gallery | Opening July 29 – December 1, 2024

This exhibition by artists Erin Murtha and Noelle Vainikka is a study of memory, consumerism and the role that objects, people and places play in one's life. It is a reflection of the process of documenting (in)significant moments and the ideation/thought process of creating artwork inspired by everyday minutia.

Two special artist receptions for “SKU: Works by Joe Schaeffer” and “Dear Diary” will take place during Free First Friday on August 2 from 5–8 p.m. Join us to learn more about each exhibition and mingle with the artists!

For additional information on each exhibition or to reserve your museum admission online, please visit WashingtonPavilion.org/Art.

