The Washington Pavilion Unveils Holiday Programming

The Washington Pavilion is ready to spread holiday cheer with a wide array of festive events for all ages throughout the season. From visits with Santa to holiday movies, performing arts entertainment, seasonal workshops and more, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

“The holidays are all about spending quality time with family and friends, and the Washington Pavilion is the perfect place to do just that,” says Darrin Smith, President and CEO of Washington Pavilion Management, Inc. “From festive workshops to live entertainment, our team has worked hard to create a warm, welcoming atmosphere for all to celebrate this special time of year.”

5th Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony

Experience the magic of the season at our annual Tree Lighting Ceremony on Friday, November 29! The evening begins at 5:45 p.m. with live holiday music by The 1270's, a beloved local band bringing the golden oldies of the '50s and '60s to life. At 6:25 p.m., join us as we illuminate Sioux Falls' largest Christmas tree, proudly sponsored by POET. Complimentary cookies and hot cocoa will be available in the Washington Pavilion lobby.



Hollywood Holiday Films

The Wells Fargo CineDome & Sweetman Planetarium will show your favorite classic holiday films, including “The Grinch” and “Polar Express” beginning Nov. 29. Add a film to your museums admission for just $5 and $4 for Pavilion Members. Sweeten your experience with gourmet ice cream and snacks when you stop by Parlour before your showtime!

Visit Santa – FREE EVENT!

Come see Santa, tell him your wish list and bring your camera for photos.

Saturday, December 7, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Saturday, December 14, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Saturday, December 21, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Seasonal Workshops

Celebrate the season with us on December 7 and 14 from 1–3 p.m. with festive workshops including Holiday Cookie Decorating, Embroidery Hoop Ornaments, Hot Chocolate Gift Bags and Wood Block Snowmen. These fun activities add extra sparkle to the holidays and are perfect for the whole family!

Fuel Your Holiday Fun at The WP Café

Fuel your fun at the Washington Pavilion during our holiday events, performances and activities with a great-tasting and affordable meal in The WP Café. Enjoy quick, ready-made options including a daily hot rotating entrée, market-fresh sandwiches, fun kids' meals and more Tuesday–Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

Outdoor Christmas Tree

Delight in the beautifully decorated 45-foot Christmas tree located at the corner of 11th Street and Main Avenue. The tree will be on display from dusk to dawn through the end of December.

Tidings and Tinsel Christmas Tree Display

The Washington Pavilion hosts a stunning display of Christmas trees decorated by local organizations on the second and third-floor lobbies. The display is open to the public during regular facility hours through the end of December.

Holiday Entertainment and Events

The Washington Pavilion and Orpheum Theater Center venues have a busy live entertainment schedule including more than 20 holiday concerts, performances and other events.

