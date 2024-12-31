The Premiere Playhouse to Welcome New Staff In 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Oliver Mayes, Managing Artistic Director of The Premiere Playhouse, has revealed a restructuring of key staff roles to begin the 2025 year, aimed at strengthening TPP's financial stability, educational programs, and community engagement.

Effective January 2nd, TPP will welcome Jill Clark as Scenic & Technical Supervisor, Abby Kustak as Production & Education Coordinator, and Brittney Lewis as Costume Shop Manager & Development Associate. Clark, a longtime scenic designer for TPP, will now oversee both the scenic and technical departments. Kustak, who has held various roles at TPP, will coordinate all productions and education programs, focusing on volunteer and student recruitment as well as scenic properties and painting. Lewis, a frequent costume, hair, and makeup designer for TPP, will take on a permanent role managing the costume shop while also supporting fundraising, event planning, and marketing efforts.

Other staff changes include Alex Newcomb Weiland's promotion to Production & Education Manager, Amber Sumner's promotion to Administrative Finance Supervisor, and Pierce Humke's new role as Facilities & Scene Shop Foreman. Chris Berke will continue as Web & Media Developer.

The Premiere Playhouse is also refining its educational approach by introducing a more structured curriculum, enhancing mentorship opportunities, and developing a training model for Resident and Guest Teaching Artists. Additional details on these developments will be shared later in 2025.

Tammi Haverly, President of the Board of Directors, shared, "These changes mark an exciting new chapter for TPP. We believe they will not only enhance our productions but also foster stronger connections with volunteers, students, and patrons, ensuring continued growth and success in 2025 and beyond."

TPP will host several events in early 2025, including Stage Combat and Choreography Workshops, a Volunteer Mixer, and the 3rd Annual Premiere Premieres production showcasing the works of local playwrights. For more information on all of this programming, visit TPP's website.

Founded in 2003 and incorporated as a 501(c)(3) non-profit in 2004, The Premiere Playhouse offers community-centered, professional-quality performances and educational opportunities year-round for the Sioux Empire.

