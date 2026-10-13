THE GLITTER GIRLS Will Come to Pierre Players Community Theatre
Performances will run Nov. 13-15 and Nov. 19-21, 2026.
Pierre Players Community Theatre will present Mark Dunn's comedy "The Glitter Girls" at the Grand Opera House in Pierre, South Dakota, Nov. 13-15 and Nov. 19-21, 2026. The production will be directed by Nancy Kennedy, with Bryan Bonhorst serving as assistant director.
The play centers on a North Georgia women's social club whose members are summoned by their wealthiest member, Trudy Tromaine, who believes she is near death. Tromaine plans to leave her fortune to one member of the group, known as a "Sister of the Gleam and Sparkle." The club members must decide who will receive the inheritance, with the hope that the winner will share the money with the others.
Pierre Players describes the comedy as a combination of "Steel Magnolias" and "Survivor," with humor from playwright Dunn. The production is presented by special arrangement with Concord Theatricals.
The cast includes Alisa Bousa as Patty Wesley, Michele Beeler as Corinne Culvert, Anne Rathbun as Mamie Ewing, Dan Bohman as Arpege LaCroix, Hannah Carda as Valerie Fairhope, Del Bartels as Dowd Foster, Kathy Riedy as Trudy Tromaine, Cassandra Chambers as Flossie Price, Janet Martin as Mayvonne Rausch and Aaron Siebersma as Charlie Seaburn.
Performances will take place at the Grand Opera House, located at 109 S. Pierre St. in Pierre. Evening performances are scheduled for 7:30 p.m., with doors opening at 7 p.m. The Sunday matinee on Nov. 15 will begin at 2 p.m., with doors opening at 1:30 p.m.
A pay-what-you-can performance is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 11, at 7:30 p.m. The suggested minimum contribution for that performance is $5, and seating will be general admission.
The Pierre Players box office is scheduled to open for the production on Nov. 2. The theater's published standard ticket prices are $20 for adults purchasing tickets in advance, $25 for adults purchasing tickets on the day of the performance and $15 for students in high school and younger. Patrons should confirm the applicable prices and availability when booking.
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