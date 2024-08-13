SculptureWalk Awards Best Of Show For 2024 Exhibition

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



SculptureWalk has announced its 2024 Best of Show sculpture winner. SculptureWalk's Best of Show winner represents the best-of-the-best sculpture as judged on artistic merit and creativity and will be purchased by the City of Sioux Falls. The winning sculpture is “Gone to Seed” by artist Nathan Johansen.

“It has been such a pleasure to participate in SculptureWalk Sioux Falls for the past 10 years. I am excited that ‘Gone to Seed' will be part of the city's permanent collection and the beautiful downtown landscape, with all its progressive displays of sculpture,” says Sculptor Nathan Johansen. “What a great way to help the people of Sioux Falls enjoy access to the arts. Thanks so much!”

The winning sculpture will remain on its pedestal in front of J.H. & Sons in downtown Sioux Falls into the spring. Following this, the Visual Arts Committee in coordination with the City of Sioux Falls will work to place the sculpture in a more permanent location for all to enjoy into the future.

“On behalf of the Sioux Falls Visual Arts Committee, we'd like to recognize and congratulate Nathan Johansen as the SculptureWalk 2024 Best in Show winner. ‘Gone to Seed' will make an outstanding addition to the City of Sioux Falls sculpture collection,” says Joe Schaeffer, Visual Arts Committee Chair.

Artist applications are open for the 2025 exhibit. New and returning artists are encouraged to apply now. Don't forget to vote for this year's People's Choice Award. Voting is open now through September 30. To continue supporting public art, please consider making a donation to SculptureWalk at SculptureWalkSiouxFalls.com/Donate.

About SculptureWalk Sioux Falls and the Arc of Dreams

SculptureWalk Sioux Falls is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that organizes an annual exhibit of outdoor sculptures throughout downtown Sioux Falls. The current exhibit includes more than 60 original pieces of art. SculptureWalk owns and maintains the Arc of Dreams, a monumental stainless-steel sculpture spanning the Big Sioux River. SculptureWalk's mission is to bring art to the people, and its guiding principle is to be the highest quality, most professional, financially strong, artist friendly, year-round outdoor sculpture program in the United States. More than 300,000 visitors enjoy viewing its artworks each year.

