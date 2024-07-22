Queensryche Comes to Sioux Falls in October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Queensrÿche is bringing The Origins Tour to The Alliance on Saturday, October 26 with special guest Jared James Nichols. Tickets start at $32.50 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, July 26, at 10 a.m.

Queensrÿche singer Todd La Torre said: “We are thrilled to bring to you ‘The Origins Tour!' This will be the first time in Queensrÿche's history that the EP and The Warning will be performed live in their entirety.”

“The Origins Tour” will see Queensrÿche revisit their early years, performing their 1983 self-titled EP and their 1984 debut full-length album The Warning in their entirety.

About QUEENSRŸCHE

With a career that not only spans, but has charted the course of multiple genres, QUEENSRŸCHE remains a force in their own right. “Digital Noise Alliance”, QUEENSRŸCHE's 16thstudio album, that will be out October 7th, 2022, continues the ever-evolving legacy the Bellvue Washington born band began in 1982 when they first took hold of the flame with their hugely received self-titled 4-song EP.

Their recent U.S. tour with Judas Priest proved that the band's time off the road and in the studio only stoked their ambition and fire. Once again teaming up with producer Zeuss (Rob Zombie, Hatebreed), “Digital Noise Alliance” not only refracts QUEENSRŸCHE's past accomplishments but also pushes into the band's future. It is the band effortlessly moving from strength to strength: immediate and thought-provoking. Quintessentially QUEENSRŸCHE.

Comments