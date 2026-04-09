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“I AM, HE SAID” – A Celebration of The Music of Neil Diamond will come to Washington Pavilion in September. The performance will take place on September 25 at Mary W. Sommervold Hall.

“We are saying what HE said,” laughs Matt Vee referring to the one and only Neil Diamond. Matt along with cousins Jeff and Tommy Vee, local music scene veterans and sons of the legendary Bobby Vee, join forces with their family and friends as The Killer Vees to celebrate the music from a timeless catalog. With songs like “Cracklin’ Rosie,” “America,” and “Sweet Caroline,” Neil Diamond sold over 100 million records worldwide with music that became the soundtrack to one generation after another with hits spanning five decades. As a Tin Pan Alley song writer in the mid 60s, he penned songs recorded by everyone from Elvis Presley to Deep Purple and, of course, the Monkee’s classic, “I’m A Believer.”

“This is not a tribute show,” says Tommy Vee. “This is a celebration of an amazing musical icon, one we all love and respect. We have been fans since we were in grade school and first learning our respective instruments and played many of these tunes over the years in various bands. We have recruited an incredible group of singers and players and have gone back to the original records,” he explains, “it is all about the vocals and Matt nails it. It’s a Rockin’ show!”

Joining The Killer Vees will be Matt’s wife Julie Velline on vocals and Tommy Vee’s son Bennett Vee on lead guitar along the incomparable Chris Bloniarz on keyboards, Dennis Kennedy on percussion and Richard Manik on Saxophone, flute, keyboards and vocals, as well as a very special surprise featuring local talent for the finale.