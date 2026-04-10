THE MUSIC MAN Brings Will Come to The Washington Pavilion This Month

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Big band energy and a beloved Broadway story are marching into Sioux Falls as Big League Productions’ national tour of Meredith Willson’s THE MUSIC MAN takes the stage at the Washington Pavilion for four performances April 30–May 2.

Filled with lively music, quick wit and a heartfelt love story, THE MUSIC MAN transports audiences to River City, Iowa, where a charming outsider shakes up a small town and discovers something unexpected along the way. Featuring iconic songs like “Seventy-Six Trombones,” “Ya Got Trouble” and “‘Til There Was You,” this family-friendly musical continues to delight audiences of all ages.

“There’s something timeless about THE MUSIC MAN — it celebrates community, music and the kind of small-town spirit that resonates deeply here,” says Regina Ruhberg, Executive Producer of Programming and Booking at the Washington Pavilion. “It’s joyful, it’s funny and at its core, it’s a love story. We’re excited to bring this production to Sioux Falls for audiences to experience live.”

This new production is helmed by veteran director Matt Lenz, with all-new choreography by Emmy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Joshua Bergasse.

Meredith Willson’s iconic humor, wordplay, and optimism will shine in this inventive reimagination of a beloved classic. Scenic Design is by Ann Beyersdorfer, Video Design is by Lisa Renkel, and Lighting Design is by Tony Award winner Ken Billington. The production will showcase the Broadway costumes designed by Tony Award winner Santo Loquasto.