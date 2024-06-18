BAD RELIGION Comes To Sioux Falls This October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Bad Religion is coming to The District in Sioux Falls on Wednesday, October 9 as part of their North America tour. Tickets start at $45.00 and go on sale to the public on Friday, June 21 at 10:00am.

About Bad Religion

Aside from essentially defining the California half-pipe punk blueprint, Bad Religion has defied the usual trend-shifts or values-ditched ubiquities of the usual punk band storyline and morphed along with challenging album after challenging album amid astoundingly consistent touring, retaining their core audience while roping in subsequent generations of anxiously energetic kids.

The band has long settled into the current lineup who have arguably enacted to most muscular Bad Religion to ever grace a stage: Greg Graffin (vocals) and Jay Bentley (bass) join Brian Baker (guitarist since '94), guitarist Mike Dimkich, and drummer Jamie Miller.

When he's not stomping on some festival stage in front of thousands somewhere, singer Greg Graffin is a professor and author who has released numerous books on history and personal survival. He even garnered the prestigious Rushdie Award for Cultural Humanism from the

Harvard Humanist Chaplaincy in 2008. In 2022 Greg released his memoir of growing up in the Punk scene, Punk Paradox.

And in 2021, Bad Religion released its own long-awaited autobiography, Do What You Want: The Story of Bad Religion, credited to, of course, the whole band. While propped up on the band's egalitarian legend, its focus is the long and moshing road of a band who probably would've laughed if you'd told their 20-something selves they'd be celebrating their 43rd anniversary. Laughed, then strapped on their guitars and jumped out on stage again.

Being Bad Religion is what they do best; they see no reason to take their foot off the pedal any time soon.

Tickets are available at etix.com or pepperentertainment.com. For more information about The District, visit: www.thedistrictsf.com.

