Alcove Invites Community To Grand Opening Celebrations This Month

Alcove, the Washington Pavilion's new artisan retail store in Downtown Sioux Fall Steel District, is excited to announce its grand opening celebrations on October 18 and 19 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. Following a successful soft opening earlier this summer, the store is ready to welcome the community to join in the festivities.

“We are thrilled to host this two-day celebration filled with fantastic shopping opportunities and a chance to explore our space and offerings in an engaging and unique way,” said Meghan Knight, Retail Operations Manager of Alcove. “Alcove serves as a true extension of the Washington Pavilion's mission, and we are excited to embody that through our inventory, art, events and more! Be sure to join us for the grand opening fun!”

During the grand opening, visitors can enjoy refreshments, light appetizers, giveaways and exclusive deals. The first 50 customers each day will also receive a free gift with their purchase, making this a not-to-be-missed event for art, design and shopping enthusiasts.

Developed by the Washington Pavilion as an extension of their mission to deliver memorable experiences that entertain, educate and enrich, Alcove is a vibrant hub for exploring art and design-inspired products. In addition to offering a unique retail experience, the space will also host community and art-related events, promising to be a dynamic and enriching addition to the area.

An official ribbon cutting event will take place at Alcove (151 E. 4th Pl. #180) on October 24 at 4:30 p.m. The media is invited to attend. For more information, please visit AlcoveSF.com or find us on Facebook and Instagram at @ShopAlcoveSF.

About Washington Pavilion Management, Inc. (WPMI)

Washington Pavilion Management, Inc. is a private 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and the largest arts organization in the state. The management company oversees and programs two historic City of Sioux Falls facilities: the Washington Pavilion of Arts and Science and the Orpheum Theater Center. The company also provides professional management services, including administration, arts, science and educational programming; ticketing; event management; marketing; and more to other arts and nonprofit organizations. For information, please visit WashingtonPavilion.org.

