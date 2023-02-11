Video: Watch Excerpts from Disney's FROZEN in Singapore

Show producer Disney Theatrical Productions, alongside its presenter Base Entertainment Asia, showed two musical number excerpts from Disney's "Frozen," the hit Broadway musical, before the members of the media on Wednesday, February 8. The musical's limited run at the Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands, plays until March 19, 2023.

In the musical number "In the First Time in Forever," written by multi-awarded songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, an adult Anna, the young sister of the Kingdom of Arendelle's recluse Queen Elsa, leads the opening of their kingdom to the outside world for the first time, which also signals the queen's official coronation day. Here, the audience meets the show's principal cast of characters and almost the rest of the company.

On the other hand, in the much-anticipated musical number "Let It Go," Australian actress Jemma Rix, who plays Queen Elsa of Arendelle, performs the show's anthem, "Let It Go," to cap Act One. In "Let It Go," a mammoth hit from the original animated film, a conflicted Elsa remains struggling to put a stop to and come to terms with her mysterious gift: the ability to freeze things within her sight and even her sister's young, innocent heart.

Check out the video below!

With Singapore as its only stop in Southeast Asia, this production of "Frozen" features West End actress Sarah O'Connor, who plays Anna; Jemma Rix, Elsa; Matt Lee, Olaf; Thomas McGuane, Hans; Brendan Xavier, Kristoff; Doron Chester, Weselton; Evan Strand and Yvan Karlsson, Sven.

Also in the cast are Miranda Ferrigno, Sophie Liu, Yurie Morhara, Czarina Oswald-Lim, Chew Enya Elle, Jewel Kwek, Marli Lee, Zoe Lorraine McCandless, Jacob Ambrose, Justin Anderson, Tanika Anderson, Virginia Cashmere, Matt Cranleigh, Nicholas Eaton, Jori Gore, Samm Hagen, Jaymee-Lee Hanekom, Amy Hopwood, Andrew Kroenert, Jordan Malone, Hayley Martin, Imogen Moore, Ryan Ophel, Jemma Revell, Sam Richardson, Gretel Scarlett, Anthony Sheppard, Jesse Simpson, Thalia Smith, and Lucas Van Rhijn.

Directed by Michael Grandage, aided in this production by resident director Benjamin Osborne, "Frozen" also features the work of Jennifer Lee (book), Dave Metzger (orchestrations), David Young (music direction), David Brian Brown (hair design), Anne Ford-Coates (makeup design), Jeremey Chernick (special effects design), Peter Hylenski (sound design), Finn Ross (video design), Michael Curry (puppet design), Christopher Oram (scenic and costume design), Natasha Katz (lighting design), Stephen Oremus (music supervision and arrangements), and Rob Ashford (choreography).

Video Credit: Base Entertainment Asia