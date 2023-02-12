Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Prince Hans Takes Us Onstage, Backstage at Disney's FROZEN!

Disney's "Frozen" plays until March 19, 2023, in Singapore, its first and only stop in Southeast Asia.

Feb. 12, 2023  

Prince Hans of the Southern Isles, played by Thomas McGuane, takes us onstage and backstage at Disney's "Frozen," the hit Broadway musical, now playing at the Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands.

Watch the video below!

Thomas, who first joined the company of "Frozen" in Australia a few years ago, says, "All the sets you've seen, and probably even more--the ones hanging above us, as well--it takes about five days to bump in the show, with a team of 60-plus people--so it's a lot!

"And you've heard about the 75 tonnes worth of set pieces. It's around 50 tonnes for the sets and the other 25 tonnes for all the rest. Each piece is manually shifted and moved by about five people. And we also have all over-the-fly systems bringing down the sets from above."

He adds: "For the dry-ice effect, we use over 350 liters of water every week to create that dry-ice effect. We have that in numbers like 'Monster' and when Arendelle freezes over as the storms erupt."

Disney's "Frozen" plays until March 19, 2023, in Singapore, its first and only stop in Southeast Asia.

Besides Thomas, the cast includes Sarah O'Connor, Anna; Jemma Rix, Elsa; Matt Lee, Olaf; Brendan Xavier, Kristoff; Evan Strand and Yvan Karlsson, Sven, and Doron Chester, Weselton.

Also in the company are Miranda Ferrigno, Sophie Liu, Yurie Morhara, Czarina Oswald-Lim, Chew Enya Elle, Jewel Kwek, Marli Lee, Zoe Lorraine McCandless, Jacob Ambrose, Justin Anderson, Tanika Anderson, Virginia Cashmere, Matt Cranleigh, Nicholas Eaton, Jori Gore, Samm Hagen, Jaymee-Lee Hanekom, Amy Hopwood, Andrew Kroenert, Jordan Malone, Hayley Martin, Imogen Moore, Ryan Ophel, Jemma Revell, Sam Richardson, Gretel Scarlett, Anthony Sheppard, Jesse Simpson, Thalia Smith, and Lucas Van Rhijn.

Directed by Michael Grandage, aided in this production by resident director Benjamin Osborne, "Frozen" also features the work of Jennifer Lee (book), Dave Metzger (orchestrations), David Young (music direction), David Brian Brown (hair design), Anne Ford-Coates (makeup design), Jeremey Chernick (special effects design), Peter Hylenski (sound design), Finn Ross (video design), Michael Curry (puppet design), Christopher Oram (scenic and costume design), Natasha Katz (lighting design), Stephen Oremus (music supervision and arrangements), and Rob Ashford (choreography).





