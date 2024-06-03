Shai Maestro Comes to Esplanade in July

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Shai Maestro comes to Esplanade Recital Studio this July. The performance is on 22 Jul 2024, Mon, 8pm.

Hailed as one of the most gifted pianists of his generation, Shai Maestro has been redefining modern jazz since his triumphant debut in 2011. Having released his latest albums on ECM records, produced by the legendary Manfred Eicher, Shai joins the ranks of jazz icons Keith Jarrett and Chick Corea.

Immerse yourself in his pure improvisation and profound emotion as Shai delivers an unforgettable evening of solo piano. Sublime, dreamlike, and cinematic, enter into a journey where lush musical imagery develops and blossoms over the span of a concert.

Comments