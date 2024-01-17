Rachelle Ann Go Reprises Eliza in Singapore

She’s joined by Jason Arrow, DeAundre’ Woods, Akina Edmonds, and Darnell Abraham.

By: Jan. 17, 2024

Rachelle Ann Go Reprises Eliza in Singapore

Singapore--Rachelle Ann Go, who originated the role of Eliza in the smash hit “Hamilton” in the West End, will also play the same role when “Hamilton” runs in The Lion City. Part of “Hamilton’s” first-ever international tour, the production premieres at the Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands, on April 19, 2024. 

Go will join her co-stars Jason Arrow (Alexander Hamilton), DeAundre’ Woods (Aaron Burr), Akina Edmonds (Angelica Schuyler), Darnell Abraham (George Washington), David Park (Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson), Shaka Bagadu Cook (Hercules Mulligan/James Madison), Jacob Guzman (John Laurens/Philip Hamilton), Elandrah Eramiha (Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds), and Brent Hill (King George) who have been with the tour since its premiere in Manila, Philippines, last year.

Rounding out its cast are Claire Abaijah-Griffin, Curtis Angus, Kyla Bartholomeusz, Taylor Broadard, Aniya Danée, Lachlan Dearing, Winston Hillyer, Indigo Hunt, Marcus John, Julian Kuo, Iosefa Laga’aia, Ashton Lash, HaNy Lee, Trevor Miles, Eliza Ohman, Callan Purcell, Joshua Rivera, Wesley Ryan, Emmy Saheki, Terrance Spencer, and Dayton Tavares.

Fortunate to have been part of the original production in London, Go recalls she first met Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Hamilton’s” composer and lyricist, during her auditions.

“He showed me some of the music, written for Eliza, which didn’t make the cut because they had to put in everything in a three-hour show,” she shared with BroadwayWorld at a media conference in Manila. 

“I remember him playing the song ‘First Burn,’ which we released later as a single.

“There’s more music written for the show, and they’re all amazing,” she said. 

Featuring a distinctive score that fuses rap, hip-hop, jazz, pop, R&B, and Broadway, “Hamilton” tells the story of one of America’s founding fathers, Alexander Hamilton, who served as the first U.S. treasurer from 1789-1795. An immigrant orphan born in the West Indies, Hamilton was young and impoverished yet determined to make a mark on this new country.

Based on Ron Chernow’s biographical account of Hamilton, the musical also features direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire.

"Hamilton," which won Tony, Grammy, and Olivier awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and a special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors, boasts songs many young people have memorized by heart, such as "Alexander Hamilton," "My Shot," The Schuyler Sisters," "Satisfied," "The Room Where it Happens," and "Burn."

“Hamilton” opened on Broadway in 2015 and has profoundly impacted various cultures, politics, and education beyond the U.S. Before its first international tour, the show has played across the U.S., London, Australia, Germany, and New Zealand.

The international company features notable cast members from various “Hamilton” productions, including Broadway, London, Australia, Germany, and the North American Tours.

“Hamilton” in Singapore is produced by Jeffrey Seller and Michael Cassel Group, presented by Base Entertainment Asia.

Last year, it played in Manila, Philippines, and currently runs in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Manila Presser Photos: Bernice Ignacio, Abrick Pigason




