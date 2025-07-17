JUNK PLAYS OUTSIDE Comes to Esplanade

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Expect reimagined covers by modern jazz bands such as Snarky Puppy, The Funky Knuckles, Chick Corea and Pat Metheny, alongside original compositions by members of JUNK, with a focus on groovy, rhythmically satisfying rearrangements and unpredictable harmonies.

About JUNK

Classical-contemporary pianist Amery Reuben brings together a group of multi-instrumentalists, showcasing a wide variety of textures rooted in Afro-Cuban, funk, Latin, New Orleans second line, progressive rock and J-rock.

Rock out to the fun and punchy side of jazz—you might find yourself addicted and dancing the night away!

Amery Reuben - Piano & Synthesizer

Johan Liedberg - Tenor Saxophone

Xavier Lim - Keys & Tenor Saxophone

Justin Ng - Tenor Saxophone

Thomas Low - Electric Guitar

Doran - Bass & Flute

Tristan Seow - Drums

