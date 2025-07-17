JUNK PLAYS OUTSIDE Comes to Esplanade

The performance is on 18 July.
Expect reimagined covers by modern jazz bands such as Snarky Puppy, The Funky Knuckles, Chick Corea and Pat Metheny, alongside original compositions by members of JUNK, with a focus on groovy, rhythmically satisfying rearrangements and unpredictable harmonies.
Classical-contemporary pianist Amery Reuben brings together a group of multi-instrumentalists, showcasing a wide variety of textures rooted in Afro-Cuban, funk, Latin, New Orleans second line, progressive rock and J-rock.
Rock out to the fun and punchy side of jazz—you might find yourself addicted and dancing the night away!
Amery Reuben - Piano & Synthesizer
Johan Liedberg - Tenor Saxophone
Xavier Lim - Keys & Tenor Saxophone
Justin Ng - Tenor Saxophone
Thomas Low - Electric Guitar
Doran - Bass & Flute
Tristan Seow - Drums
