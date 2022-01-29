Whidbey Playhouse to Let Audience Pick Shows for Upcoming Season

According to The Whidbey News-Times, the Whidbey Playhouse is asking for its audience and community members to help pick shows for the 2022-2023 season. So far, their scheduled 2022 season includes The Importance of Being Earnest by Oscar Wilde, The Taming by Lauren Gunderson, and Charley's Aunt by Brandon Thomas.

The theatre, which resides in Oak Harbor, Washington, is asking for theatre patrons to vote for their top picks out of ten potential possibilities to be performed in the upcoming season. Voters can pick their top five shows. According to Whidbey News-Times, the survey allowing patrons to vote, which can be found here, there are brief videos describing each of the potential productions to help voters make informed choices.

For more information about the Whidbey Playhouse, click here.