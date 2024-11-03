Whidbey Island Center For The Arts Honored By Theatre Puget Sound

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



For a second year in a row, Whidbey Island Center for the Arts (WICA) has been honored by Theatre Puget Sound as the Gregory Awards People's Choice Organization of the Year for North Puget Sound. In addition to this award, WICA is the first theatre outside of Seattle to be nominated and win in lighting design for David Mackie's work in the December 2023 production of Falstaff in Love. The arts organization was also in the running for Outstanding Community Engagement, which was won by Seattle Public Theatre.

"To be honored by our peers in this way is so gratifying," said WICA Executive Artistic Director Deana Duncan. "It speaks to our mission here at WICA to make the arts accessible, to lift up voices, and to enrich lives by fostering these powerful shared experiences in the arts. It means so much to us to receive these honors and to be recognized for the quality of programming we bring to Whidbey Island."

Started in 1998, the Gregory Awards celebrate theatre throughout Puget Sound—highlighting the productions and talent among the numerous arts organizations that call this area home. These awards are examples of the impact that regional theatre can have on a community and statewide level, demonstrating that Washington State is a theatre destination.

This year, in addition to WICA, two other island organizations were among the top five in the North Puget Sound region—Island Shakespeare Festival and OutCast Productions.

"To be nominated with top regional organizations speaks volumes to the types of programming opportunities available here," added Duncan. "This island is an arts and cultural hub and this recognition reinforces that. It is an exciting time for Whidbey and proof that the arts are an intrinsic part of our identity."

To learn more about WICA's work to bring world-class programming and artists to Whidbey Island, visit wicaonline.org.

About Whidbey Island Center for the Arts

Established through a grassroots effort to bring arts programming to the Whidbey Island community, Whidbey Island Center for the Arts (WICA) opened its doors in 1996. As Island County's largest arts employer, WICA is a producing organization that brings local, national, and international experiences to its campus in Langley, Washington. WICA's mission is to enrich lives by creating powerful shared experiences in the arts and the organization centers its programming around five areas of concentration: music, theatre, art, dance, and humanities. WICA is also home to the Lasher Gallery, a community arts space that features professional and amateur artists throughout the year. To learn more about WICA, visit wicaonline.org.

